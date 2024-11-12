Ben E. Keith Foods Celebrates 2024 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame Inductees and National Championship Winners

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben E. Keith Foods is proud to honor the incredible achievements of the 2024 inductees into the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Truck Driver Hall of Fame and celebrate our outstanding competitors who triumphed at the IFDA National Championship held in Orlando, FL from October 25-27.

This year, Ben E. Keith Foods is thrilled to have four of our drivers inducted into the prestigious IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame—the highest number in company history. These individuals exemplify the highest standards of safety, service, and professionalism in the foodservice distribution industry.

The 2024 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame inductees from Ben E. Keith Foods include:

Kenneth Nolin – Southeast Division

Randolph Augustine – Oklahoma Division

Paul Blower – DFW Division

– DFW Division Ricky Noetzol – Mid-South Division

"These drivers have maintained an impeccable safety record, with 25 years of accident-free driving while employed by Ben E. Keith Foods, an IFDA member company, and no moving violations within the past five years," said Mike Sweet, President of Ben E. Keith Foods. "We are incredibly proud of Kenneth, Randolph, Paul, and Ricky for their extraordinary achievements and their unwavering commitment to our company's culture of care. Their dedication represents the absolute best of Ben E. Keith Foods."

In addition to celebrating our Truck Driver Hall of Fame inductees, Ben E. Keith Foods proudly recognizes the accomplishments of our competitors at the IFDA National Championship, an annual event showcasing excellence in truck driving and warehouse operations. Out of 269 participants (190 truck drivers and 79 warehouse personnel), Ben E. Keith drivers Pablo Escobar and Jason Swordling achieved top honors:

Pablo Escobar ( San Antonio ) – Mid-Rider Perfect Pre-Trip Inspection (one of only five competitors to achieve this)

( ) – Mid-Rider Perfect Pre-Trip Inspection (one of only five competitors to achieve this) Jason Swordling (DFW) – 1st Place, 28-Foot Triple Axle category

The event included written exams, obstacle courses, and pre-trip inspections, celebrating the highest standards in safety and skill.

These victories highlight the elite talent within our team and reflect their dedication to safety, skill, and operational excellence. We look forward to continuing to raise the bar in the foodservice distribution industry.

"Ben E. Keith Foods 2024 Truck Driver Hall of Fame inductees and National Championship winners exemplify the excellence that drives the foodservice distribution industry," said Mark Allen, President and CEO of the International Foodservice Distributors Association. "We are proud to celebrate Ben E. Keith Foods employees' remarkable achievements and the high standards they represent."

Ben E. Keith Foods has been a member of IFDA since 2004 and Mike Sweet is the Vice Chair of the IFDA Board of Directors.

About Ben E. Keith Foods:

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Ben E. Keith Foods is a leading broadline food distributor, serving customers across 20 states through its 10 divisions. With over 118 years in the foodservice distribution industry, Ben E. Keith Foods is recognized for its commitment to quality, service, and innovation.

