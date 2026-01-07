First Horizon Announces New Leadership in Louisiana, Texas and Georgia

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced several leadership promotions that underscore the company's commitment to serving clients through local expertise.

Tony Adams, New Orleans Market President, has been named Gulf States Regional President, responsible for driving strategic client opportunities across the state of Louisiana. Since joining the company in 2001, Adams has played a significant role in developing long-term client relationships. Over the last five years, he has successfully expanded the depth of talent in the market and grown First Horizon's client base under his leadership.

Also, in New Orleans, Private Client Group Leader Jimmy Dunn has been promoted to New Orleans Market President. In his new role, he will lead the team to focus on our long-standing valued client relationships as well as continuing to grow the market with a high-touch service model. Dunn joined the company in 2014 and has driven strong results through a dynamic team that delivers outstanding outcomes for clients.

Manager of First Horizon's Texas Commercial Real Estate Group, Matt Phillips will serve as Regional President of the company's West Region, which includes the state of Texas. With more than 11 years of experience serving First Horizon commercial clients in Texas, Phillips has a deep understanding of the local business landscape and is well positioned to guide client growth in the Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston markets.

Alex Morton, Birmingham Market President, is assuming the role of Atlanta Market President. Under his experienced leadership, the team will continue to capitalize on recent strategic hires and strong business momentum. Over the past eight years, Morton has made significant contributions to Birmingham's growth and performance as market leader.

"Our clients choose First Horizon for our commitment to deliver expertise and tailored banking solutions locally, backed by the strength and scale of our franchise," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer for First Horizon. "Tony, Jimmy, Matt and Alex are highly experienced leaders who have consistently delivered outstanding results for clients and associates, and I'm confident their leadership will continue to strengthen our franchise and drive sustainable growth."

About First Horizon

