JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FaverGray is proud to announce the promotion of Ben J. Hinson to President. A key member since the beginning, Hinson has been instrumental in the company's continued growth through his leadership, vision and dedication, helping shape FaverGray into the success it is today.

Ben J. Hinson Promoted to President of FaverGray

Based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, FaverGray is a general contractor specializing in multifamily and student housing construction throughout the Southeast. From preconstruction through project completion, the company emphasizes proactive construction management, safety and quality assurance to help deliver successful projects for its developer partners.

Founded in 2005 by James A. Gray and W. Keith Faver, FaverGray was established with the goal of creating a boutique general contracting firm. Over the past two decades, the company has evolved into a nationally recognized and award-winning builder while maintaining the personalized approach and client-focused values on which it was founded. Gray will continue to serve as CEO, while Faver has transitioned into the role of Chairman of the Board, providing strategic guidance for the company.

Hinson embodies the culture and spirit that have defined FaverGray since its founding. With a strong commitment to promoting from within and building lasting careers, the company views Hinson's journey and long-standing tenure as a testament to those values.

Beginning his career with FaverGray as a Project Manager, Hinson rose through the ranks to become Senior Project Manager, Division Leader and Executive Vice President, a position he has held since 2019, before being named President. His leadership has been instrumental in the company's growth, contributing to more than $3 billion in contracted revenue and the successful delivery of over 20,000 units and 32,000 beds.

Hinson will continue to lead overall project operations, divisional management and support, preconstruction planning and management, contract negotiations, resource allocation and project level financial reporting.

As President, Hinson is responsible for implementing and managing corporate strategy and vision, managing overall corporate operations and budgeting, operational risk management, market sector analysis, management of client relationships and oversight of large-scale program development.

More than his accomplishments, those who know Hinson know him for his integrity, humility and dedication to the people and values that have shaped FaverGray since its founding. Throughout his career, he has earned the trust and respect of employees, clients and industry partners through his leadership, character and genuine care for others. His depth of industry knowledge, strategic thinking and ability to see the bigger picture have helped guide FaverGray's growth while positioning the company for long-term success. Few people have had a greater impact on the company's culture and trajectory, and FaverGray is grateful for the lasting influence he has had on the people and relationships that have helped build the company over the last 21 years.

It is with great honor that FaverGray celebrates Hinson's promotion as he continues to shape the company's future and build on its legacy.

About FaverGray

FaverGray is an award-winning general contractor specializing in multifamily and student housing construction throughout the Southeast. Since 2005, the company has partnered with developers to deliver high-quality communities through a collaborative, client-focused approach. Headquartered in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, FaverGray has completed more than 20,000 residential units and 32,000 student housing beds, representing over $3 billion in contracted construction value.

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SOURCE FaverGray