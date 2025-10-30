Ben Rubinowitz Ranked #1 and Howard S. Hershenhorn Among Top 10 on 2025 New York Metro Super Lawyers List; 12 Attorneys from Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Honored

Ben Rubinowitz earns the Number 1 ranking for the second consecutive year, and Howard S. Hershenhorn, long recognized among New York's elite, ranks within the Top 10. Both celebrate 20 years of Super Lawyers honors, leading a team of 12 distinguished colleagues.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Managing Partner Ben Rubinowitz of the New York personal injury law firm Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has been ranked Number 1 on the 2025 New York Metro Super Lawyers list, the highest distinction awarded among all attorneys in the region.

12 NYC Personal Injury Attorneys from Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf have been selected in the prestigious 2025 New York Metro Super Lawyer List. Ben B. Rubinowitz Ranks #1, Howard S, Hershenhorn is in the Top 10 and Jeffrey B. Bloom is in the Top 100.

Joining him at the top, Howard S. Hershenhorn was named among the Top 10 attorneys in New York Metro. Both Rubinowitz and Hershenhorn also celebrate a remarkable milestone in 2025 — being recognized as Super Lawyers for 20 consecutive years — a testament to their exceptional skill, leadership, and unwavering commitment to their clients.

No other personal injury firm in New York has two attorneys ranked among the Top 10, a distinction that underscores the extraordinary depth of talent within Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf.

Jeffrey B. Bloom likewise marks his 20th consecutive year as a Super Lawyer and maintains his position among the Top 100 attorneys, further demonstrating the firm's consistent record of excellence.

This year also marks 10 consecutive years of Super Lawyers recognition for Diana M.A. Carnemolla,Peter J. Saghir, and Marijo C. Adimey, three of the firm's distinguished trial attorneys.

In total, 12 attorneys from the firm were recognized on the 2025 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists:

Ben B. Rubinowitz, Howard S. Hershenhorn, Jeffrey B. Bloom, Richard M. Steigman, Diana M.A. Carnemolla, Peter J. Saghir, Marijo C. Adimey, and Christopher J. Donadio, were named Super Lawyers, while Richard Soldano, Aaron M. Ser, Jacob Green, and Joseph Lund Lasher were recognized as Rising Stars.

With a legacy spanning more than a century, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf continues to set the standard for trial advocacy in New York — obtaining record-setting results and maintaining a reputation for excellence that few, if any, firms can rival.

The firm's recent successes include:

A $272.5 million settlement in the Tribeca Crane Collapse case , the largest crane accident settlement in New York history and one of the largest nationally.

A $120 million medical malpractice verdict in a stroke misdiagnosis case, the highest in Westchester County, NY.

, the highest in Westchester County, NY. A $60 million medical malpractice verdict, believed to be the largest medical malpractice verdict in Nassau County's history

A major trial victory in the Metro-North Valhalla train crash case, in which a jury found Metro-North 71% liable following a six-week trial led by the firm's trial team.

These outstanding results reflect the firm's tireless advocacy, meticulous preparation, and commitment to achieving justice for victims of negligence throughout New York.

