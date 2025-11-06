Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Earns Metropolitan Tier 1 Ranking in 2026 Best Law Firms for New York City

Recognition coincides with record verdicts, landmark settlement, and top Super Lawyers honors

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, one of New York's most respected litigation firms, has again been recognized among the nation's elite in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms, earning Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings for New York City in:

The trial attorneys of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf — recognized among the Best Law Firms 2026 for New York City, Metropolitan Tier 1 in Medical Malpractice, Personal Injury, and Product Liability Litigation.

This marks the firm's 16th consecutive year achieving the top-tier distinction, underscoring its unmatched track record in representing victims of catastrophic injury, medical negligence, and defective products. The Best Law Firms rankings by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers are based on rigorous peer review, client feedback, and a comprehensive assessment of professional excellence and integrity.

"Our continued inclusion in Best Law Firms reflects more than awards — it's a testament to the relentless commitment and skill of our trial team," said Senior Partner Howard Hershenhorn. "Every case we handle represents a life forever changed, and our mission remains to secure justice and make communities safer through accountability."

Landmark Verdicts and Settlements

Over the past years, the firm has continued to obtain exceptional results for clients across New York State.

$272 million settlement in the Tribeca Crane Collapse — believed to be the largest crane accident settlement in New York history and one of the largest in the nation.



in the — believed to be the largest crane accident settlement in New York history and one of the largest in the nation. $120 million medical malpractice verdict against Westchester Medical Center, the highest in Westchester County history.



against Westchester Medical Center, the highest in Westchester County history. $60 million medical malpractice verdict in Nassau County for a man who became paralyzed after a steroid injection, the highest in Nassau County.



in Nassau County for a man who became paralyzed after a steroid injection, the highest in Nassau County. A major Metro-North train-crash trial victory , where the firm served as Lead Trial Counsel for all attorneys, paving the way for full recovery for the victims and their families.



, where the firm served as Lead Trial Counsel for all attorneys, paving the way for full recovery for the victims and their families. $71 million verdict in an auto crash case in which a young woman suffered spinal injuries.



in which a young woman suffered spinal injuries. $41 million verdict in which a young man was killed when struck by a Sanitation Truck.

Continued Recognition Among New York's Top Attorneys

12 firm's attorneys were also recognized in the 2025 New York Metro Super Lawyers list. Managing Partner Ben Rubinowitz was ranked #1 among all attorneys in New York Metro for the second consecutive year, while Howard S. Hershenhorn joined him among the Top 10 Super Lawyers. Jeffrey Bloom was again named to the Top 100.

About the Firm

Founded more than a century ago, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf is recognized nationally for its excellence in trial advocacy. The firm has recovered over $5 billion for clients, including more than 600 settlements and 60 verdicts exceeding $1 million. Many surpass $10 million, with several over $100 million, and the firm holds the record for the highest pain and suffering award in New York State history.

Media Contact: Ben Rubinowitz, [email protected] 212-943-1090

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf