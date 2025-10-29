Bench International and Senscio Systems Partner to Redefine Patient-Empowered Healthcare

Strategic collaboration aligns leadership and AI-driven innovation to scale home-based, high-touch care for seniors nationwide.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bench International, the longest-serving woman-founded executive search, recruiting, and leadership advisory firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Senscio Systems, an AI-powered pioneering geriatric care system for health networks to improve care while driving payer savings for seniors with multiple chronic conditions.

Together, the two organizations are aligning leadership and organizational strategy to support Senscio Systems' national expansion, advancing a shared mission to reform the broken healthcare system by shifting the locus of control from institutions to patients and empowering seniors to manage their own health at home through education, engagement, and data-driven support that restores confidence and control.

"Leadership that inspires self-empowerment is the foundation on which value and impact are built," said Denise (DeeDee) DeMan, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Bench International. "Senscio Systems' technology and care model represent a powerful force multiplier for healthcare transformation. By ensuring its leadership and governance evolve in lockstep with scale, we're helping build an enduring enterprise that changes how care is delivered, measured, and experienced."

Senscio Systems' proprietary HealthGraph™ platform, its healthcare AI and data intelligence framework, is built on over 50 million proprietary data points collected from more than 15,000 patients and providers, enabling real-time detection, prediction, prevention, and at-home management of health exacerbations. This real-time AI model allows clinicians and patients alike to act earlier, resulting in measurably stable health, significantly fewer hospital days, and reduced overall care costs, according to internal data.

"Our mission has always been clear," said Piali De, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Senscio Systems. "We empower seniors to live longer, healthier, and more independent lives by placing them at the center of their care. Through this partnership with Bench International, we ensure that our leadership team continues to scale with the same vision, data discipline, and compassion that define our model."

The collaboration underscores Senscio Systems' role as a force multiplier in addressing the nation's care crisis, projected to reach a shortage of 1.2 million nurses by 2030, by advancing AI-driven, home-based care as a scalable and sustainable model. Powered by its HealthGraph™ platform, Senscio Systems transforms the complexity of multi-condition care into actionable intelligence that enables clinicians to deliver personalized, proactive care to every patient, every day. The result is significantly fewer hospitalizations and healthier, more independent aging.

By uniting Senscio Systems' AI-driven health intelligence with Bench International's 50-year legacy of building transformative leadership, this partnership demonstrates how technology and leadership together can redefine the future of healthcare, creating a system that is more intelligent, more inclusive, and centered on the people it serves.

About Bench International

Founded in 1974, Bench International is the longest-serving woman-founded executive search, recruiting, and leadership advisory firm in the global life sciences industry. With over $150 billion in client exits, a 98% project completion rate, and 75% retention beyond five years, Bench builds transformative boards and executive teams that drive innovation and sustained success. The firm also provides board services, talent mapping, gap analyses, and interim and fractional leadership through Bench On Demand. The Right Leader Means Everything®. Learn more at www.benchinternational.com.

About Senscio Systems

Senscio Systems is an AI-powered geriatric care company helping health networks improve outcomes while reducing payer costs for seniors with multiple chronic conditions. Its patented HealthGraph™ platform enables real-time reasoning over complex health data, predicting and preventing exacerbations before they occur. Senscio Systems' hybrid clinical and AI model reduces hospitalizations, improves outcomes, and empowers patients to live independently while easing the burden on an overstretched healthcare system. Learn more at www.sensciosystems.com.

