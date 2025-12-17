Bench International Announces Appointment of Jim Lang to the Board of Directors of Halozyme Therapeutics

Appointment Strengthens Halozyme's Board as the Company Advances Its Global Drug Delivery Platform

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bench International today announced the appointment of Jim Lang to the Board of Directors of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative drug delivery technologies that improve how medicines are delivered to patients worldwide.

Mr. Lang brings extensive experience scaling life sciences organizations and providing governance oversight for public companies operating in complex, highly regulated environments. He currently serves on the public boards of OptimizeRx Corp. and BioVie Inc. His background includes supporting enterprise growth, guiding strategic partnerships, and advising leadership teams through periods of transformation and expansion across multiple stages of company development. This expertise aligns closely with Halozyme's objectives as it advances its drug delivery portfolio and global collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

"Jim brings the rare combination of public-company board experience, strategic scale expertise, and deep understanding of complex life sciences ecosystems," said Denise (DeeDee) DeMan, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Bench International. "We were honored to partner with Halozyme on this important board appointment and to support the company's continued evolution as a leader in drug delivery innovation."

"I want to thank the Bench International team for their exceptional professionalism, hard work, and dedication. Their thorough approach and commitment to excellence resulted in identifying Jim Lang — an outstanding match for the high standards we set," said Matthew L. Posard, Chairman of Halozyme's Nominating and Governance Committee and a member of the Board of Directors.

The appointment reflects Halozyme's continued focus on strong corporate governance and board leadership as the company advances its strategic priorities and global partnerships within the evolving life sciences landscape.

Media Contact:

Emily Daniele

Chief Operating Officer

Bench International

267-222-0763

About Bench International

For over 50 years, Bench International has been the longest-serving woman-founded executive search, recruiting, and leadership advisory firm dedicated exclusively to the global life sciences industry. Bench is known for building transformative boards and executive teams and for guiding R&D leadership to deliver innovation and sustained success.

Bench's track record includes $172 billion in client exits, a 98% project completion rate, and 75% placement retention beyond five years. In addition to executive search, the firm delivers comprehensive board services, including assessments, director recruitment, and compensation benchmarking to strengthen governance and drive growth.

Bench also provides Talent Mapping, Gap Analyses, and Bench On Demand, offering interim and fractional leadership solutions to help clients anticipate needs and scale effectively. Partnering with Bench means more than filling leadership roles. It means working with a trusted advisor focused on long-term impact. The Right Leader Means Everything.®

Learn more at: www.benchinternational.com

SOURCE Bench International