Bench Swings Bring a fun and Relaxing Element to Madison Liquidators

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, an online leader in high-quality office furniture, is proud to announce their latest release. From office furniture manufacturer Via Seating comes Tahoe Series Bench Swings. These bench swings are commercial-grade outdoor seating, meant for parks, office patios, and any other outdoor seating area. They are currently available to Madison Liquidators customers online.

With the growing popularity of creating outdoor spaces at home or in the office, these new bench swings are a timely addition. Having an outdoor patio or lounge in order to foster a relaxing and green space for employees is a priority for many companies. Armed with this knowledge, Madison Liquidators has now, for the first time, included bench swings to provide employers with quality solutions to support the furnishing of their new spaces.

Adding products from the Tahoe Series is not a first for the company. Planter boxes, outdoor chairs, and tables have all previously been featured additions. The bench swings mark a shift in the type of outdoor office furniture that Madison Liquidators has made available to customers.

One version of the swings is made using hot-dipped steel slats for the metal framework, along with five powder-coat finish colors, while the other variety has wood-grain effect slats. The materials' durability and sustainability help ensure that the furniture pieces can weather a range of conditions. They are further secured for outdoor use with ground-fastening bolts reinforced with steel. Apart from the material and functional benefits, the Tahoe Series Bench Swings are meticulously tested by Via Seating for eco-compatibility. This is to preserve the standard set by the manufacturer that their products release no or low harmful emissions.

While parks, gardens, and patios have traditionally been spaces reserved for non-business areas, Madison Liquidators is excited to take advantage of the opportunity to branch into this new form of office furniture. The latest outdoor office furniture, planter boxes, picnic tables and outdoor trash cans are currently available for customers at madisonliquidators.com.

