Madison Liquidators Releases Performance Furnishings Buyer's Guide for Commercial Buyers

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators has released the Performance Furnishings Buyer's Guide, a new resource developed to support commercial furniture decision-makers evaluating office furniture for long-term use. The guide focuses on key considerations such as material performance, construction quality, and durability across Performance Furnishings' office furniture offerings available through Madison Liquidators.

Performance Furnishings Buyer's Guide

Commercial furniture buyers routinely navigate complex purchasing decisions with long-term operational implications. Evaluating durability, lifecycle costs, and performance standards can be challenging, particularly when furniture selections must support demanding commercial environments over time. The Performance Furnishings Buyer's Guide is intended to help address these challenges by providing clear, practical information to support more informed decision-making.

The 23-page Buyer's Guide was developed by the Madison Liquidators team to support facilities managers, procurement teams, and office managers evaluating furniture for long-term commercial use. The guide outlines key considerations related to materials, construction standards, and durability expectations to help buyers assess furniture performance over time.

The Buyer's Guide provides an overview of Performance Furnishings' primary product series, including PL Laminate, Elements, and SpaceMax, while addressing key furniture categories such as desks, workstations, conference tables, training tables, and cubicle systems.

Through resources such as the Performance Furnishings Buyer's Guide, Madison Liquidators continues to support commercial buyers by providing tools that help inform long-term workspace planning and furniture evaluation decisions.

About Madison Liquidators

