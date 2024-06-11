Benchling Builds Digital Data Foundation Powering Sanofi AI-Driven R&D

Over 30 global teams and 1,500 scientists at Sanofi use Benchling for R&D data capture and analysis

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchling, the R&D Cloud powering the biotech industry, today announced that global pharmaceutical company Sanofi is using Benchling across more than 1,500 scientists from 30 teams.

Benchling is working with Sanofi to transition from legacy R&D systems to a digital platform through Benchling R&D Cloud; this is an integral process to enable Sanofi's AI-powered R&D ambition. As a result of Sanofi's digital and AI leadership, R&D teams are able to scale and accelerate groundbreaking research processes in just hours instead of weeks.

"Sanofi is paving the way for a new era of biotechnology, where every stage of R&D is faster, smarter, and more automated," said Sajith Wickramasekara, CEO and co-founder Benchling. "Sanofi's adoption of Benchling unlocks their ability to harness AI. With our R&D Cloud, Sanofi scientists can do their best work and accelerate timelines for life-changing medicines."

Benchling R&D Cloud is used by teams across Sanofi, including early discovery-omics such as precision oncology, core therapeutic pipeline teams including novel modalities like mRNA, all the way up the lifecycle to translational teams. Through Benchling's R&D Cloud, complex data from various departments at Sanofi is aggregated, enabling better decision-making, analytics, and collaboration. This real-time visibility into standardized data across teams gives Sanofi high-quality inputs to gain new insight faster.

About Benchling

Benchling creates the software that powers the biotechnology industry, serving cutting-edge start-ups and more than half of the top 50 global biopharma companies. Over 200,000 scientists rely on the Benchling R&D Cloud as their central source of truth for scientific data, analysis, and collaboration. With software purpose-built for biology, Benchling is on a mission to unlock the power of biotechnology. To learn more, visit Benchling.com .

