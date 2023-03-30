Benchling Launches Partner Program with Ecosystem of Global Services Partners

Biotechs accelerate their move to the R&D Cloud with choice of trusted partners

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchling , the R&D Cloud powering the biotechnology industry, today launched its Benchling Partner Program , bringing a best-in-class, R&D partner ecosystem to biotech customers. Through the Benchling Partner Program, customers can choose from a selection of trusted ecosystem partners to deliver advisory, specialist, and implementation services, consistent with Benchling's best practices and high quality standards. At launch, partners include 20/15 Visioneers, Astrix, BASE life science, Celito, Digital Radius, EPAM Systems, ITWorx, Karchem Consulting, PointB, Propharma, Sware, Wega, and Zifo. These partners are currently pursuing Benchling certification.

As biotech companies increasingly digitize their R&D, many will need partner support. These biotechs often work with existing partners of choice who understand their complex scientific modalities, technologies, teams, and businesses. For Benchling, it's important to provide biotech customers with continuity, convenience, and choice with partners, while also ensuring that all partners are programmatically trained and certified to deliver the highest level of service.

"Benchling's global ecosystem of partners helps biotechs accelerate their move to the R&D Cloud by offering greater choice and flexibility through trusted partner organizations," said Niall Wall, Head of Partners and Alliances at Benchling. "Scientists' work is incredibly challenging and rapidly evolving, and they rely on our software to help manage that complexity. It's our duty to ensure customers can have the same confidence and trust with partner organizations that they have with Benchling. We deliver on this with an industry-best partner training program including best practices, rigorous training, and support."

The Benchling Partner Program is an ecosystem of Services Partners operating in the following categories:

Advisory Partners support advisory services, including change management and strategic consulting.

support advisory services, including change management and strategic consulting. Specialist Partners perform specific services for customers during implementation and post-implementation, for example Performance Qualification testing. These partners now have the ability to pursue and achieve Benchling certification.

perform specific services for customers during implementation and post-implementation, for example Performance Qualification testing. These partners now have the ability to pursue and achieve Benchling certification. Implementation Partners are trained to perform a full range of implementation services. These partners now have the ability to pursue and achieve Benchling certification.

The Benchling Partner Program stands out in biotech R&D both for the rigorous training provided to partners and also for the benefits to customers. Every Benchling Specialist and Implementation Partner undergoes certification and product training through Benchling Learning Labs . All Implementation Partners receive the same product training as Benchling's own Professional Services team, including the company's Ramp to Prime program, whereby consultants benefit from on-the-job shadowing and training with Benchling team members. The result is delivery and support that's consistent with Benchling's quality standards.

Benchling will continue to grow its global ecosystem of partners, providing customers with greater choice and access to additional Services Partners. Visit the Benchling Partner Program to learn more and to stay up-to-date on the latest ecosystem developments.

About Benchling

Benchling is the pioneer of the R&D Cloud, software that unlocks the power of biotechnology. More than 200,000 scientists at over 1,000 companies and 7,500 academic and research institutions globally have adopted the Benchling R&D Cloud to make breakthrough discoveries and bring the next generation of medicines, food, and materials to market faster. The Benchling R&D Cloud helps these organizations modernize their scientific processes and accelerate collaboration so they can convert the complexity of biology into world-changing results. For more, please visit Benchling.com .

SOURCE Benchling