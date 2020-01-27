Benchling Unifies Hardware with Software to Maximize Lab Automation Investments

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchling , the leading life sciences R&D cloud platform, today announced the launch of Benchling for Lab Automation , a new solution to help life sciences companies maximize lab automation investments. The offering provides a centralized environment for researchers to design, document and run up to 10,000 samples in a single experiment and digitally track the results of each sample. By connecting liquid handlers, analytical instruments, and other equipment to Benchling's cloud platform, researchers can analyze experimental results and processes at scale, achieving deep biointelligence and unlocking new insights to accelerate breakthroughs.

"We built Benchling for Lab Automation to help scientists create the laboratory of tomorrow with the equipment of today. Now, researchers can do more experiments in a shorter amount of time, saving ten hours per experimental run and unlocking the full potential of their lab automation investments," said Saji Wickramasekara, CEO and Co-Founder of Benchling. "By uniting hardware and software, we're helping the modern scientist harness the power of biointelligence – complete traceability for every experimental sample, result, and process – to uncover deeper insights and achieve breakthroughs faster than ever before."

Life science companies are investing heavily in lab automation to enable high-throughput workflows, but existing lab automation software is rigid and can't adapt to meet the highly iterative, dynamic needs of modern life science. This creates bottlenecks in data aggregation and prevents sample traceability. Benchling for Lab Automation addresses the limitations of current lab automation solutions by giving scientists a flexible, seamless interface between the Benchling platform and lab robotics, unlocking biointelligence, improving scientist productivity, and keeping pace with evolving R&D processes.

Benchling for Lab Automation's differentiators include:

Complete biointelligence. By providing end-to-end traceability for every sample and experiment, Benchling enables true biointelligence. Scientists can link samples and results to experimental processes, allowing them to compare results across the tens of thousands of samples produced by different experimental runs.

By providing end-to-end traceability for every sample and experiment, Benchling enables true biointelligence. Scientists can link samples and results to experimental processes, allowing them to compare results across the tens of thousands of samples produced by different experimental runs. Unified with other Benchling apps . Scientists no longer need to wrangle with spreadsheets and manual data uploads, saving them time and preventing errors. Data is made accessible to all Benchling applications.

. Scientists no longer need to wrangle with spreadsheets and manual data uploads, saving them time and preventing errors. Data is made accessible to all Benchling applications. Flexible configuration. Benchling for Lab Automation integrates with most liquid-handling robots and analytical instruments out of the box. To support evolving scientific workflows, researchers can configure new processes on the fly without having to write any code.

Clients such as Recursion Pharmaceuticals are using Benchling for Lab Automation to power a new generation of data-centric drug discovery. "As a digital biology company, Recursion is industrializing drug discovery with a high-throughput, high-content, data-centric approach, and harnessing automation is critical to our success," said Mason Victors, Chief Product Officer at Recursion Pharmaceuticals. "We are thrilled to partner with Benchling to enable flexible and seamless capture of standardized data across many scaled assays."

Through Benchling's Plug-and-Play program, the company has partnered with lab automation providers Tecan, Hamilton, and PAA to demonstrate rapid integration capabilities with the major players in the market. "Our customers increasingly demand end-to-end data traceability tracked through a sample management software that is integrated with automation," said Jason Meredith, Head of Software Product Management at Tecan. "We are delighted to work with Benchling to deliver on this need."

Benchling for Lab Automation launches during a period of high growth for the company, which has more than doubled its customer base for each of the past two years , launched products for biotech startups and research institutions , and fueled key breakthroughs across biopharmaceuticals, biofuels, biomaterials and other bio-based products.

About Benchling

Benchling is the first R&D cloud platform powering the life science industry and helping the next generation of scientists make breakthrough discoveries faster than ever before. Replacing outdated pen and paper processes, Benchling offers unified R&D solutions purpose-built for biotech, including Notebook, Molecular Biology, Registry, Inventory, and Request & Workflow Management. Benchling is used globally across the largest multinational pharmaceutical corporations, emerging biotechnology companies, and major research institutions. For more information, please visit https://www.benchling.com/

