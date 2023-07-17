Benchmark Appoints Dave Valkanoff as EVP and Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

17 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Global Manufacturing Executive with Strong Track Record of Driving Operational Excellence to Lead Worldwide Manufacturing Operations

TEMPE, Ariz., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today announced the appointment of David Valkanoff as the company's Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Valkanoff will lead Benchmark's worldwide manufacturing operations in the United States, Mexico, Asia, and Europe. He will be instrumental in driving operational excellence and lean methodologies across the entire product lifecycle for its customers.

Continue Reading
David Valkanoff
David Valkanoff

"I look forward to leveraging the diverse perspective that Dave brings to Benchmark. His extensive experience in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and precision machining, coupled with his global experience running manufacturing for a large original equipment manufacturer (OEM) like Carrier, makes him uniquely qualified to help Benchmark continue our journey to further optimize our operations and deliver for our customers," stated Jeff Benck, president and CEO at Benchmark. "With Dave's wealth of expertise, I am confident he will add tremendous value to Benchmark as we continue on our growth strategy."

With more than 30 years of global operations experience in the aerospace and defense, industrial, automotive, semiconductor, and electronics sectors, Valkanoff joins the company from Carrier Corporation, where he was the vice president of operations for its refrigeration segment. His prior experience includes executive roles at TPG, Celestica, Visteon, and Nissan, among others. While at Celestica, Valkanoff supported the communications, aerospace and defense, enterprise and cloud solutions, renewable energy, health tech, and semiconductor equipment market customers. He was also the executive sponsor of their Lean Six Sigma initiatives globally. Valkanoff holds a Master of Business Administration from Central Michigan University and a BA in Economics and Management from Albion College.

"Benchmark is a world-class engineering and manufacturing partner to some of the world's most innovative brands," said Valkanoff. "The company's unwavering dedication to customers, passion for innovation, and comprehensive solution offering is impressive. I am excited to join Benchmark and leverage the expertise of its talented team to propel our growth."

To learn more about Benchmark's executive team, please visit https://www.bench.com/leadership-team.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain, and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation communications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark operates in eight countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Also from this source

Benchmark Appoints David Moezidis as EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.