Benchmark Releases Its Third Annual Sustainability Report

The 2023 Report Highlights Benchmark's Momentous Efforts and Continued Commitment to High-Quality Disclosures of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Activities

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today released its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report can be found on the company's website and keeps track of Benchmark's continued progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, including specific achievements across the company's global network.

"I am pleased to release Benchmark's third annual Sustainability Report, sharing our company's latest efforts and results on this important strategic imperative," Jeff Benck, president and CEO, Benchmark. "As demonstrated in our report, we continue to further our efforts to positively impact the environment, engage our people, support our local communities, and continue advancing our vision with customers. We're proud of the work being done in this area across Benchmark."

The report highlights Benchmark's sustainability efforts and achievements over the past year and provides insight into future plans guided by the company's commitment to reduce environmental impact, while increasing social and economic value, and further promoting ethical business practices. A few of the highlights from the 2023 report include:

The company substantially expanded its ESG/ Sustainability management structure with a new Global Director of Sustainability position, a new Health and Safety Council and an Environmental Council with representatives from every site.



Benchmark again achieved Silver status from EcoVadis. Benchmark moved up from the 72nd percentile for 2022 to the 89th percentile for 2023, placing the company among the top 25 percent of companies assessed by EcoVadis.



In 2023, Benchmark conducted its third annual employee survey, achieving 86% participation in the survey, up from 82% in 2022 and 77% in 2021.

"As a leading design and manufacturing service provider to OEMs across the world, Benchmark has a responsibility to our stakeholders, employees, customers, and communities to be a corporate leader in sustainability and DEI pursuits," said Bill Olson, Global Director of Sustainability, Benchmark. "To meet this responsibility, we will lean on our long history of operational excellence and extend that same level of rigor to our pursuit of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) imperatives."

To learn more about Benchmark's sustainability efforts and Product Sustainability Services, visit the company website at https://www.bench.com/sustainability.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain, and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation communications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark operates in eight countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.