Benchmark Education Company Wins a 2024 SIIA CODiE Award

The company's Benchmark Advance is honored by peers in the Best English Language Arts Instructional Solution (Grades PK-8) category

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading educational publisher Benchmark Education Company has received a 2024 SIIA CODiE Award for its core language arts program, Benchmark Advance, in the category of Best English Language Arts Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8. The CODiE awards, called "the Oscars" of the tech industry, were announced during a virtual ceremony on May 21.

Benchmark Advance is a multi-award-winning program that provides a cohesive structure for the development of literacy skills and content knowledge. Aligned with Science of Reading research, it prioritizes integrated instruction and high expectations for every learner. The program has been validated by research and independent reviewers, receiving an "all-green" rating from EdReports for Grades K-5. It has also received a Tech & Learning Award of Excellence and won the Best Literacy Solution category in the Excellence in Equity Awards from the American Consortium for Equity in Education.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards program for the software and information industries. The program, now in its 39th year, is produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Recognized as the industry's sole peer-reviewed awards program, the SIAA CODiE Awards celebrate vision, talent, and advancements in quality products and honor top companies, products, and people as leaders in innovation and excellence.

"The winners of the 2024 Education Technology CODiE Awards represent the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in providing products and services that connect diverse learners with educational resources and instructors," SIIA President Chris Mohr said. "We are thrilled to honor this year's recipients—the elite in their field—who offer solutions to crucial challenges in education today, ranging from accessibility and fairness to customized and adaptive learning experiences. Congratulations to all of this year's winners."

"We are delighted and honored that Benchmark Advance has been awarded a CODiE," BEC founder and CEO Tom Reycraft said. "Our core mission has always been to provide essential, innovative products that fully support educators and help students advance, and it is truly gratifying to receive this recognition of our efforts from SIIA."

Benchmark Education Company (BEC) is a leading publisher of core, supplemental, and intervention literacy and language resources in English and Spanish. BEC is also a provider of exceptional professional development to educators.

BEC is recognized as a responsive publisher that offers equally rigorous and engaging digital, print, and hybrid learning materials grounded in the Science of Reading research. BEC monitors research outcomes carefully to create effective foundational resources that include strong decoding materials with systematic and explicit instruction and high-quality resources focused on language development and comprehension. BEC's content-rich and authentic texts offer instruction in close reading and analysis, multiple perspectives, and authentic literature while building world knowledge and reflecting the individuality of every student in each diverse classroom.

Family owned and operated for more than 25 years, BEC is committed to partnering with educators to provide the best for all students through resources of exceptional quality, world-class professional learning, and effective and dedicated customer support.

