Benchmark Email Integrates with Canva to Simplify Email Design for Busy Marketers

ST. LOUIS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Email, a sales and marketing software leader, proudly announces its latest integration with Canva, the all-in-one visual communication platform.

Benchmark has long been known for helping busy marketers build and send beautiful emails without the need for coding or graphic design expertise. Canva's easy-to-use, AI powered design platform and library of designer-made templates helps marketers create stunning visual content with no design training.

"Canva's ability to make beautiful designs attainable for anyone aligns perfectly with our vision of simplifying email marketing for users of all skill levels," says Jonathan Herrick, CEO of Benchmark Email. "We have no doubt the integration will help email marketers create more engaging, impressive emails that land in the inbox."

With the new integration, users can design emails and images with Canva and easily send them from Benchmark's award-winning email platform in just a few clicks.

"We're thrilled to be working with Benchmark Email to make it easier than ever to craft, design and distribute emails at scale. This integration makes it seamless to use Canva designs to craft more engaging email content that helps people achieve their goals," said Warren Chen, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships.

Benchmark Email's Canva integration is available now for all users.

About Benchmark Email

Benchmark Email, a subsidiary of Polaris Software LLC, helps people manage customer relationships, connect in the inbox and automate sales and marketing. Over one million users across 25,000 businesses use Polaris Software's email marketing, CRM and contact management tools to build relationships and turn prospects into customers.

Learn more about our products, including Benchmark Email, BenchmarkONE and Contacts+.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications and collaboration platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, documents, websites, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful.

