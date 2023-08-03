Benchmark Litigation names Jennifer Keller to its 2023 list of "Top 250 Women in Litigation"

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP is pleased to announce that for the seventh year in a row, Jennifer Keller has been selected by Benchmark Litigation for its annual nationwide list of the "Top 250 Women in Litigation" in the United States.

According to Benchmark Litigation: The 'Top 250 Women in Litigation' is a list of "the most distinguished women in the world of litigation. These women have earned their place amongst the leading female litigators by participating in some of the most impactful litigation matters in recent history as well as by earning the hard-won respect of their peers and clients."

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company business cases is that both name partners are women and the firm is entirely women-owned.

