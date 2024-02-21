'Daily Journal' Recognizes Keller/Anderle's Win in MGA Entertainment Inc. v. Clifford T.I. Harris as a "Top Verdict of 2023"

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals have recognized Keller/Anderle for a "Top Verdict of 2023" for the firm's defense verdict in MGA Entertainment Inc. v. Clifford T.I. Harris et al.

Awarded annually, the Daily Journal's "Top Verdicts" recognizes the largest and most significant verdicts and appellate reversals in California. In this award-winning case, less than two hours after closing arguments a federal jury in the United States District Court for the Central District of California returned a unanimous defense verdict for MGA Entertainment. Mr. Harris and his family sought $300 million alleging MGA infringed the trade dress of girl group, "O.M.G. Girlz," when it created its hugely successful L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls. Shortly before returning the verdict, the jury asked the judge if they could award attorneys' fees to the prevailing party.

MGA's team of Keller/Anderle attorneys were lead by Jennifer Keller and Chase Scolnick. Jennifer Keller is one of America's most successful trial attorneys. She represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. She has litigated numerous high-profile cases over the years, resulting in statewide, national and international recognition, including Chambers USA and Chambers Global , The Legal 500, and Benchmark Litigation. Chase Scolnick specializes in complex civil and criminal litigation. He has tried as lead counsel approximately fifty federal jury trials. Chase is a Fellow of the invitation-only Litigation Counsel of America. He is also listed in The Law Dragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America, among the most prestigious international legal directories. The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals ranked Chase as a "Top 100 Lawyer in California" in 2023.

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations.

