Benchmark Litigation Names Jennifer Keller to "The Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America" and Recognizes Four K/A Partners as "Star Litigators"

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle, a nationally-recognized boutique trial law firm based in Southern California, is proud to announce the selection of four partners to 2024 Benchmark Litigation lists, a premier guide to the world's leading litigation firms and lawyers.

Jennifer Keller was named to the 2024 Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America," an exclusive list of the top courtroom advocates in the United States. This is the 7th year in a row that she has been selected. In announcing the Top 100 list. Benchmark Litigation notes: "This elite group consists of partners who have been venerated by peers and clients as being the best in breed at the nuanced practice of trial law, with this acclaim supported by representative work (public or confidential) to exemplify this status." In addition, Ms. Keller was selected to Benchmark Litigation's "Top 20 Trial Lawyers in California" list for the 6th year in a row (every year since inception of the list).

Selections for the "Benchmark Star" award include: Jennifer Keller, Kay Anderle, Reuben Camper Cahn, and Chase Scolnick. According to Benchmark Litigation, Star award recipients are "Those individuals who were recommended consistently as reputable and effective litigators by clients and peers. Recommendations are based on interviews with the nation's leading private practice lawyers and in-house counsel."

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company business cases is that both name partners are women and the firm is entirely women-owned.

Contact: Kay Anderle

Managing Partner

Address: 18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

Fax 949.476.0900

[email protected]

www.kelleranderle.com

SOURCE Keller/Anderle LLP