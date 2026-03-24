Benchmark Wine Group Selects FINN Partners to Lead Public Relations Efforts for the Top Rare Wine Seller in the Country

FINN is charged with elevating Benchmark Wine Group's brand presence and connecting with next generation of discerning wine collectors

NAPA, Calif. and NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Wine Group, the top rare wine reseller in the U.S., has appointed FINN Partners as its new public relations agency of record. This decision follows extensive analysis and vetting, with FINN Partners selected for their deep understanding of the wine market and expertise in telling Benchmark's industry-leading technology and lifestyle narrative.

Supporting Benchmark across every facet of the organization, FINN Partners will lead all public relations initiatives, focusing on earned media relations and efforts targeting rare wine and spirit consumers, retailers, restaurants and collectors.

"Scaling our reach as the premier source for rare and collectible wine requires a communications partner with both global perspective and deep industry nuance," said David Parker, CEO of Benchmark Wine Group and President of the National Association of Wine Retailers. "FINN Partners stood out for their expertise in the luxury lifestyle, wine, AI and tech sectors, as well as their sophisticated approach to storytelling. We are hitting the ground running with their team, further cementing our position as the top resource for the world's most discerning wine collectors."

"Benchmark Wine Group is the gold standard in the rare wine market, and we value the opportunity to help them tell their story on a larger stage," said Karli Barokas, managing partner at FINN Partners. "Our team is mobilizing our expertise to elevate the brand's presence, connecting their world-class portfolio with the next generation of discerning collectors. We anticipate a transformative partnership that brings the Benchmark experience to life for a whole new audience of connoisseurs."

Benchmark has a rich history as a rare wine seller, with a reputation of staying attuned to, and helping build the ever-changing market. The company will continue on its growth trajectory while maintaining its extensive inventory and exceptional customer service. Benchmark is rolling out new technological advancements to better serve its customers.

About Benchmark Wine Group

Established in 2002, Benchmark Wine Group is a licensed importer, distributor and retailer in Napa, California, and the leading source of rare and back-vintage wine for wine retailers, restaurants and collectors in the U.S. and throughout the world. It has been named a top wine retailer in the United States and has always maintained A+ awards from Wine Searcher and The Better Business Bureau. In 2024, it acquired white glove specialty reseller The Wine Spectrum. Their same-owned affiliated brands include Brentwood Auctions, Benchmark Wine and Spirits, The Wine Market Journal and Spirits Market Journal. Collectively, the companies have grown to over $50M in annual revenue with 2025 being the best year in their joint history.

About FINN Partners

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $200 million in fees during the past 14 years, becoming one of the fastest-growing independent public relations agencies in the world. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies, PRovoke Media's 2024 Best Agency to Work For and 2022 Agency of the Year, the full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace results from organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,300 professionals across 35 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top-tier agencies worldwide through its membership in the global network PROI.

Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Bangalore, Bangkok, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Madison, Wisc., Manila, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Vancouver, Washington D.C. and Yangon. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on X and Instagram at @finnpartners.

SOURCE Finn Partners, Inc.