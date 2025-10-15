Benchmark Wine Group to Present The Weiss Collection: A Landmark Napa and Rare Spirits Cellar

One of the nation's most significant private collections of fine wine and spirits comes to market this October.

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Wine Group and Benchmark Wine & Spirits are honored to announce The Weiss Collection, an extraordinary private cellar of fine and rare wines and collectible spirits from Craig Weiss, Memphis entrepreneur and founder of Tower Ventures. Weiss's collection—featured by Wine Spectator for its craftsmanship and scope—has long been regarded as one of the most significant privately held cellars in the United States.

While building his company into one of the nation's dominant holders of cell phone tower technology, Craig simultaneously built his wine and spirits collection into one of the country's greatest. His cellar was featured in Wine Spectator in 2017 and has only grown since. In addition to collecting, Craig became a central figure in Memphis's wine and food community, leading the city's chapter of The International Wine and Food Society.

When Wine Spectator profiled Weiss's cellar in 2017, they described it as "constructed around his California Cabernet-centric holdings," filled with the great names of Napa Valley: Continuum, Ovid, and Phelps Insignia. Over the years, Weiss expanded his focus, building a cellar that reflects both his deep connection to Napa and a growing curiosity for global wines and spirits—all stored in optimal conditions.

"My interest in wine really started through friends and business partners," said Weiss. "Each move meant a little more storage and a little bigger collection—until I eventually built a home around the cellar itself. Napa wines have always been at the core, and over time, I found myself drawn to the producers I loved most. Now, as my taste continues to evolve, I'm looking forward to a fresh start—reloading and rebuilding with that same sense of discovery that first got me excited about wine."

"The Weiss Collection is one of the most significant and impeccably maintained private cellars we've ever brought to market," said Matt Clancy, Head of Private Cellar Acquisitions at Benchmark Wine Group. "Each bottle reflects the vision and precision of a true collector."

The collection includes many of the world's most celebrated producers, such as Abreu, Bevan, Bond, Bryant, Colgin, Dominus, FUTO, Grace, Hall, Harlan, Hundred Acre, Lafite, Latour, Margaux, Ornellaia, Opus One, Ovid, Paul Hobbs, Phelps, Promontory, Sassicaia, Schrader, Sine Qua Non, Spottswoode, and Vega Sicilia.

The spirits portion comprises more than 350 rare bottles, including Pappy Van Winkle (10–25 Year), Old Rip Van Winkle, George T. Stagg, William Larue Weller, Sazerac 18-Year, Macallan M, Balvenie 40-Year, and Glenmorangie Pride 1974.

The wine collection is available exclusively through Benchmark Wine Group, providing direct access for collectors and optimal return for the seller. The spirits will be offered through Benchmark Wine & Spirits in partnership with Brentwood Auctions, with bidding open October 15–30, 2025.

David Parker, Founder and CEO of Benchmark Wine Group, said, "The Weiss Collection reflects a lifetime of passion and discernment. It's an honor to bring such an iconic cellar to market and to share Craig's legacy with the next generation of collectors."

To view the wines available from The Weiss Collection, please visit To view the wines available from The Weiss Collection, please visit https://www.benchmarkwine.com/collections/the-complete-weiss-collection . To view the spirits auction featuring The Weiss Collection, please visit https://auctions.brentwoodwine.com/auctions/4-IGMCD6/the-weiss-collection-legendary-spirits-auction-coming-soon .

For more information regarding Benchmark Wines, please visit Benchmarkwine.com . For more information regarding Brentwood Auctions, please visit www.brentwoodwine.com .

About Benchmark Wine Group

Established in 2002, Benchmark Wine Group is a licensed importer, distributor and retailer in California, and the leading source of rare and back-vintage wine for wine retailers, restaurants and collectors in the U.S. and throughout the world. Based in Napa, it acquires the most sought-after wines from top producers, resellers and private individuals. Its affiliates – Brentwood Wine Company dba Benchmark Wine and Spirits in Washington, DC; and First Growth Technologies, Inc, publisher of The Wine Market Journal & Spirits Market Journal, along with it's recently acquired subsidiary company, Wine Spectrum – and their staff collectively draw on over a century of industry experience, and are dedicated to providing exceptional selection, provenance, pricing and service.

About Benchmark Wine and Spirits

Born from the success of Benchmark Wine Group, Benchmark Wine & Spirits, based in Washington, DC, has solidified itself as a leading source of rare and vintage-aged wine, while rapidly moving into the rare spirits market. It imports the best products from top wine and spirits producers and brokers in Europe while also being a major buyer of perfectly stored private wine and spirits collections.

