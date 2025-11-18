Rising Demand Fuels Benchmark Wine Group's Largest Bin Sale in 23 Years

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With demand for rare and back-vintage wines continuing to climb, Benchmark Wine Group is preparing for the largest online Bin Sale in its 23-year history. The eagerly-anticipated annual event takes place over Thanksgiving weekend and draws collectors from around the globe who are seeking rare and unique wines that have been professionally vetted and stored, at approachable entry points.

"Collectors today are increasingly focused on provenance and on wines that are ready to drink now or close to their peak," said Mikaela Haynes, Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Operations at Benchmark Wine Group. "Over time, Benchmark has grown to become one of the country's leading sources for rare and back-vintage bottles. With the tremendous growth we've seen this year, we are excited to expand this year's Bin Sale to its largest scale yet. We have an unprecedented number of new collections arriving, and expanding the sale allows us to make room while offering collectors exceptional opportunities."

The Bin Sale groups bottles into discounted pricing tiers starting at $25 and extending into the hundreds, offering buyers a structured way to explore a vast selection of wines from major regions around the world. Each tier includes hundreds of bottles, allowing customers to browse based on budget while still accessing the myriad collectible offerings for which Benchmark is known.

"What makes the event compelling is the breadth inside each tier," said Jen Saxby, Sommelier at Benchmark. "Whether someone is stocking up for holiday gatherings, looking for a unique gift, or adding depth to their cellar, the format lets them discover a huge selection of wines unavailable elsewhere.

The announcement comes at a time when the rare wine sector continues to experience increased competition for high-quality bottles with guaranteed provenance. Market pressures, including rising global demand and shifting tariff impacts on European wines, have further influenced pricing dynamics. "Opportunities to access mature, immaculately stored wines at below-market pricing are becoming less common," said David Parker, Founder and CEO of Benchmark Wine Group. "The Bin Sale has always been our way of opening the cellar doors wider and thanking the community that has supported us for more than two decades."

The Benchmark Bin Sale opens on Wednesday November 26th at 2PM PT and closes Monday December 1st at 10AM PT. Customers can pick up orders at Benchmark's Napa office or select a shipping option at checkout.

Established in 2002, Benchmark Wine Group is a licensed importer, distributor and retailer in California, and the leading source of rare and back-vintage wine for wine retailers, restaurants and collectors in the U.S. and throughout the world.

