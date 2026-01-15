Benchmark Wine Group Unveils Historic Collection from the Personal Cellar of Legendary Winemaker Heidi Barrett

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Wine Group is thrilled to announce a once-in-a-lifetime offering: an exclusive collection sourced directly from the personal cellar of Heidi Barrett, widely celebrated as the "First Lady of Napa Valley." This extraordinary release represents far more than a selection of wines. It is a living record of Napa Valley history, showcasing decades of excellence from one of the most influential winemakers in the world.

This historic collection highlights landmark wines from Barrett's extraordinary career, including Barrett & Barrett, La Sirena, and a roster of Napa Valley icons that reflect her artistry, precision, and enduring impact on the region.

"Benchmark Wine Group has a great track record with Napa's finest wines, and I'm confident that they will do a fantastic job representing our brands. We're excited to work together to bring our wines to new heights," said Heidi Barrett, Winemaker.

With direct access to Heidi Barrett's personal cellar, Benchmark Wine Group is honored to present select vintages directly from her private collection, including Screaming Eagle, Dalla Valle Maya, Revana Cabernet Sauvignon, Jones Family Cabernet Sauvignon, and Paradigm. Additional wines in the offering come from long-established, trusted sources with impeccable provenance.

This unprecedented release includes celebrated producers such as:

Amuse Bouche

Au Sommet

Barrett & Barrett

Buehler

Fantesca

Grace Family

Hartwell Vineyards

Jones Family

Kenzo Estate

La Sirena

Lamborn Family

Paradigm

Revana

Screaming Eagle

Vineyard 29

Additionally, Benchmark Wine & Spirits, Benchmark's sister company, is proud to offer direct-from-the-winery selections of Barrett & Barrett and La Sirena, providing collectors with another exceptional opportunity to acquire these coveted wines with pristine provenance.

The official offer will be released on January 19. To receive access as soon as it goes live, collectors are encouraged to join Benchmark Wine Group's mailing list at: https://www.benchmarkwine.com

From iconic Cabernet Sauvignons to benchmark bottlings that helped define modern Napa Valley, this collection embodies a legacy of craftsmanship, heritage, and excellence.

These bottles are extremely limited and expected to move quickly. Explore this legendary collection today and secure your place in Napa Valley history.

About Benchmark Wine Group

Established in 2002, Benchmark Wine Group is a licensed importer, distributor and retailer in Napa, California, and the leading source of rare and back-vintage wine for wine retailers, restaurants and collectors in the U.S. and throughout the world. In 2024, it acquired white glove specialty reseller The Wine Spectrum,

About Benchmark Wine & Spirits

Established in 2022, Benchmark Wine and Spirits is a licensed wine and spirits retailer in Washington DC, and a leading source of rare and back-vintage wine and spirits for collectors and restaurants throughout the country.

Press contact:

Eva Grace

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Benchmark Wine Group