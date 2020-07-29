Benchmarking Future Growth Potential in the North American Surfactant Market for Household & Personal Care 2020

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Surfactant Market for Household & Personal Care, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Surface active agents or surfactants are used as emulsifiers in detergents used in personal care and household care. The property of a surfactant changes with the formula and the function that it performs. Surfactants are used in household care, specifically laundry detergents, fabric care solutions, surface cleaners, dishwashing soap products, and toilet cleaning solutions.



In personal care, surfactants are used in hair care products, body care products, cosmetics, and other hygiene care products. In the North American market, customer preference is leaning toward a one-in-all product that can find application in both personal care and household-care segments.

In terms of competition, the surfactant market structure in North America is fairly consolidated and has witnessed significant changes over the last three years on account of mergers and acquisitions in the market by key players. Innospec Inc., acquired Huntsman's surfactant business in December 2016, followed by the acquisition of BASF Mexicana's surfactant business by Stepan Company in March 2018.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Companies to Action

BASF

Stepan

Sasol

Nouryon

Dow Inc.

Evonik

Solvay

Kao Corporation

Croda

Clariant

Oxiteno (Part of Ultra Group)

3. Strategic Insights

Next Steps: Leveraging The Radar To Empower Key Stakeholders

Empowers The Ceo's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers The Board Of Directors

4.Analyst Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

