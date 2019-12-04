Benebone Launches New Zaggler Chew Toy

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, a leading brand of high-quality USA-made dog chews, is excited to unveil the Zaggler, a new rolling toy that turns chew time into playtime.

To see the Zaggler in action, view a video here.

Large Zaggler in Bacon flavor

Chew. Clean. Chase. Repeat. Bursting with real bacon flavor and constantly on the move, the Zaggler truly plays hard to get. The Zaggler's unique design features a rolling base and handles on each side with patented ridges to keep pup's teeth clean. It's available four sizes: tiny, small, medium and large.

"Dogs love a good game and we understand the chase is more fun than the catch. We designed the Zaggler as a chase-and-chew toy that is fused with a dog's favorite flavor: bacon," says Benebone CEO Peter Toolan. "We know dogs love exploring the world with their mouths, so we granted pet parents with another interactive toy that keeps pups entertained as well as challenges them."

The Zaggler is available in pet specialty stores around the country and at Amazon and Chewy.

ABOUT BENEBONE:

At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people - we live healthier, happier lives because of them. Our simple mission is to make lives better for dogs and the people who love them. We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and a good dose of fun. We strive to make a lasting positive impact on everyone we touch.

For more information, visit us at www.benebone.com.

Media Contact:

Benebone: Kelly Taylor

Phone: 305.499.0695

Email: 230334@email4pr.com

SOURCE Benebone

Related Links

https://www.benebone.com

