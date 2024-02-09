BENECARD CENTRAL FILL MAIL ORDER PHARMACY AWARDED PRESTIGIOUS URAC ACCREDITATION IN SPECIALTY PHARMACY

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benecard Central Fill, LLC, the mail order pharmacy affiliated with BeneCard PBF, a prescription benefit manager focused on providing superior services to members based on clinical and technological innovations, has been awarded the URAC (Utilization Review Accreditation Commission) Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation.

As the undisputed leader in pharmacy accreditation, URAC certifies Benecard's commitment to best practices and validates its corporate pledge to continuously sustain high standards in the health care and pharmacy arenas.

"As has been true since its inception, Benecard Central Fill will continue to concentrate its efforts on behalf of its clients and members. Now, having received URAC's Specialty Pharmacy accreditation, BeneCard is recognized for our stringent protocols, and supremely high standards of patient care, ultimately delivering overall better health care for all members," said Michael Perry, President BeneCard PBF and Benecard Central Fill.

In earning the renowned "gold star" URAC accreditation, Benecard's proven dedication to its clients and members is recognized by one of the nation's premier certification organizations. Pushing the bounds of industry-leading standards, Benecard joins the ranks of other esteemed innovators influencing patient care. The concluded multi-year review specifically highlights key areas where Benecard excels:

An unrivaled patient management program, supported by strong internal process protocols reviewing clinical, financial, and quality of life metric data for program updates and enhancements.

Consistent monitoring and measuring of goals underlie a commitment to positive patient outcomes.

Company focus on continuous improvement has provided ever-increasing measures of enhanced quality throughout the organization.

Creation and adoption of defined risk management standards has characterized BeneCard's critical corporate strategies to protect and manage liabilities.

Adherence to stringent patient education and protocols that are disease state and/or drug specific.

Documented metrics for dispensing accuracy, distribution accuracy, and adherence.

"This accreditation by an external third party validates the strong foundation of processes within our pharmacies along with the measurable results we study and on which we continuously improve," stated Maria Hockenberry, PharmD, Vice President, Pharmacy Operations.

Shawn Griffin, M.D., URAC President and CEO noted, "Pharmacies and related pharmaceutical services play a critical role in the health care delivery system now more than ever. Given the complicated nature of chronic disease, pharmacies like Benecard Central Fill do much more than simply fill a prescription. As trusted experts at the frontline of care delivery, they often provide targeted patient support and education to ensure proper medication management. By achieving URAC accreditation, Benecard demonstrates excellence in quality care delivery and their long-term commitment to ensuring patient safety and improving outcomes."

About URAC

URAC provides independent validation through business/pharmacy accreditation for companies while offering programs to support the needs of our member and pharmacy communities. URAC's vigorous review process ensures that organizations are focused on the highest quality health care throughout all aspects of their operations.

About Benecard Central Fill, LLC

Benecard Central Fill, LLC, is a state-of-the-art prescription mail service and specialty pharmacy affiliated with BeneCard PBF that offers transparent, acquisition cost-based pricing to all clients. Benecard Central Fill serves members through two locations: Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and Bonita Springs, Florida.

SOURCE BeneCard PBF