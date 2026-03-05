BeneCard PBF Reappointed by DVHCC, Extending Trusted PBM Partnership

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delaware Valley Health Care Coalition (DVHCC) has reaffirmed its partnership with BeneCard PBF, selecting it once again as one of the DVHCC pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) partners. Rooted in shared values of affordability, transparency, and member advocacy, the partnership focuses on expanding access to high-quality pharmacy benefits for union members and their families.

Key factors contributing to the partnership include:

Cost Efficiency & Plan Performance: By expanding our pricing options to include Hybrid Pass-Through Pricing , alongside our established Pass-Through model — providing coalition partners greater flexibility to choose the structure that best fits their plan's needs, whether they prioritize full cost transparency or prefer to bundle strategic services like clinical programs and formulary management.

By expanding our pricing options to include , alongside our established — providing coalition partners greater flexibility to choose the structure that best fits their plan's needs, whether they prioritize full cost transparency or prefer to bundle strategic services like clinical programs and formulary management. Continuous Improvement : Each plan is custom designed based on the unique needs of its members. Not only does the desire for innovation drive both cost savings and better health outcomes, but it highlights the impact of our value-driven model and dedication to evolving alongside our clients to meet their goals with precision and care.

: Each plan is custom designed based on the unique needs of its members. Not only does the desire for innovation drive both cost savings and better health outcomes, but it highlights the impact of our value-driven model and dedication to evolving alongside our clients to meet their goals with precision and care. Enhanced Service Delivery : Our concierge service model delivers consistent, responsive support tailored to each coalition's operational needs. Backed by our award-winning, U.S.-based, union-organized member services team that's available 24/7/265, we provide clinically informed, clear answers along with meaningful support that reduces HR escalations, boosts member satisfaction, and builds lasting trust in the plan.

: Our concierge service model delivers consistent, responsive support tailored to each coalition's operational needs. Backed by our award-winning, U.S.-based, union-organized member services team that's available 24/7/265, we provide clinically informed, clear answers along with meaningful support that reduces HR escalations, boosts member satisfaction, and builds lasting trust in the plan. Clinical Excellence: Through innovative solutions like BenePrecise® Pharmacogenetics, we are helping reduce dependency, improve medication adherence, and ensure members start on the right drug at the right dose. By continuously analyzing outcomes and refining protocols, we're lowering costs for unions, expanding access, and strengthening support for working families.

"DVHCC's partnership with BeneCard PBF showcases our commitment to labor union health plans and our focus on delivering measurable improvements in member outcomes," said Bob Winther, President, DVHCC. "We value partners who understand the unique challenges unions face and provide transparent, results-driven solutions."

"DVHCC's decision to partner with BeneCard PBF reflects trust in a pharmacy benefit model built around personalized service, tailored solutions, and union-focused care," said Jeff Shea, President of BeneCard PBF. "As an independently owned PBM, we offer the flexibility and transparency labor groups need, along with concierge-level support and programs designed to meet the unique needs of union members. This partnership continues to show the power of aligning with a PBM that puts people first and delivers measurable results."

This milestone further reinforces BeneCard PBF's commitment to the principles of their refined service model—one that prioritizes member advocacy, transparent pricing, and tailored service delivery.

About The Delaware Valley Health Care Coalition (DVHCC)

DVHCC is a non-profit association representing over 250-member health plans and more than 3 million covered lives across 12 states and Washington, D.C. Its mission is to lower healthcare costs through large-scale, value-driven purchasing – all while honoring the independence of each member plan. DVHCC provides access to innovative, high-quality healthcare, insurance, and financial products tailored to the diverse needs of its members.

For more about the DVHCC - dvhcc.org

About BeneCard PBF

BeneCard PBF is a pharmacy benefit manager committed to transparency, clinical excellence, and member-focused care. Through data-driven strategies and personalized service, BeneCard PBF helps organizations achieve better health outcomes and sustainable cost savings. benecardpbf.com

SOURCE BeneCard PBF