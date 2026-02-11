BENECARD PBF WINS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD IN 2026 STEVIE AWARDS FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BeneCard PBF is proud to announce that it has won the Silver Stevie Award in the Sales & Customer Service category in the 20th annual Stevie Awards. This recognition highlights BeneCard PBF's goal to provide remarkable customer service in the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) industry.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 300 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on March 5. This year's competition evaluated more than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and across virtually every industry, representing 41 nations and territories, with winners determined by average scores from 150 professionals worldwide serving on eight specialized judging committees.

This Silver Stevie Award marks BeneCard PBF's third Stevie win in three consecutive years (2024, 2025, 2026), underscoring the organization's sustained commitment to service excellence and continuous improvement.

BeneCard PBF is one of the only pharmacy benefit managers recognized by the Stevie Awards, and the organization distinguishes itself through a culture that deeply values, supports, and celebrates the employees behind the performance. Each year's submission aims to reflect the intentional investment in people, processes, and measurable improvement. Performance metrics consistently demonstrate gains in quality, efficiency, customer satisfaction, and operational effectiveness—clear proof that BeneCard PBF continues to raise the bar rather than rest on past success.

Dave Slonac, Assistant Vice President of the Contact Center at BeneCard PBF, stated "Our organization's 2025 performance reflects disciplined measurement and consistent year-over-year improvement across speed, quality, and responsiveness." He further noted, "We improved our average speed of answer from 27 seconds in 2024 to 21 seconds in 2025—well ahead of our 30-second goal—while simultaneously exceeding over 99 percent, on inbound and outbound call quality." Slonac also highlighted sustained excellence in written communications, with written response quality holding at 100 percent and response times continuing to accelerate. A third-party audit confirmed 100 percent accuracy across call categorization, handling, and documentation, reinforcing the contact center's commitment to accuracy, accountability, and member-focused service delivery—performance that earned BeneCard PBF national recognition for another consecutive year.

Expanding on those accomplishments, Jeff Shea, President of BeneCard PBF and Benecard Central Fill, shared, "This Stevie Award is a powerful validation of our team's dedication to excellence and our mission to put members at the center of everything we do. Our contact center professionals consistently go above and beyond to deliver meaningful, high-quality support, and this recognition reflects the passion, innovation, and accountability they bring to their work every day."

That commitment to excellence was echoed by the Stevie Awards organization. Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller added, "The remarkable scores achieved by this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver. We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, Stevie's recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

stevieawards.com

About BeneCard PBF

BeneCard PBF delivers a clear, holistic value proposition built on independent governance, transparent operations, flexible plan design, and measurable outcomes. Combining clinical rigor with a member first service model, BeneCard PBF helps reduce waste, improve medication adherence, and create predictable total cost of care. With clear reporting, configurable programs, and accountable performance, the organization partners seamlessly with consultants, brokers, coalitions, and employers to meet diverse and evolving market requirements.

The company specializes in administering pharmacy benefit programs locally and nationally, serving a diverse range of clients including large corporations, small businesses, labor unions, and healthcare organizations. BeneCard PBF's U.S. based customer service and contact centers provide 24/7/365 support in more than 240 languages to members, pharmacists, and prescribers.

benecardpbf.com

