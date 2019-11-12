Benefitfocus Announces Health Smart Moments

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced the introduction of Health Smart Moments to Benefitfocus Marketplace. Employers will have proactive messaging to employee populations based on integrated health care claims information.

Proactive communication using timely and effective messaging targeted to specific employee and member populations is vital for effective health utilization and employer health plan cost management. Because Health Smart Moments is built upon a foundation of Benefitfocus' AI-powered Health Analytics, benefits administrators will be able to identify utilization trends, health patterns – collective features of an individual's health history – and cost drivers within their employee populations to deliver messages directly to plan members.

"One of our key goals as a company is to enable consumers to live their best lives. We want to use our platform to drive a more personalized customer experience throughout the year," said Ray August, President & CEO, Benefitfocus. "With capabilities like Health Smart Moments combined with our proven Health Analytics, we can help employers, brokers and carriers deliver targeted communications designed to manage healthcare costs."

Health Smart Moments is the newest addition to the extensive communications capabilities already available within Benefitfocus MarketPlace, a leading enrollment and benefits administration technology. With Health Smart Moments in MarketPlace, benefits administrators will now have the ability to identify a cohort of employees who suffer from a similar chronic disease – such as diabetes, asthma or back pain – and provide individual, private messages about available programs such as wellness, disease management, onsite clinics and other programs.

Health Analytics – the driver behind Health Smart Moments

The key to effective and targeted messaging through Health Smart Moments is the reporting, analysis and plan modeling toolkit found in Health Analytics. This consolidated health information and claims-based data warehouse features integrated medical and prescription claims, member eligibility and ancillary information, including biometrics, onsite clinic and miscellaneous financial data. Through pre-built or ad hoc reports, the information flows into flexible data visualization tools for easy digestion and analysis. As a result, benefit administrators can produce tailored, private communications to subsets of their employee population and help them manage chronic diseases based on clinical care guidelines.

The introduction of Health Smart Moments adds increased value to the existing health claims integration within MarketPlace. Employees enrolling in medical plans within MarketPlace already benefit from integrated claims data to help make informed decisions when choosing the appropriate health plan for themselves and their families. Health Smart Moments will provide health plan information, targeted messages and healthcare and lifestyle options to employees year-round.

Health Smart Moments was introduced at Benefitfocus' Seller Place conference in Charlotte, N.C., and will be available via MarketPlace in 2020.

Health Smart Moments, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images and other material contained in any communication or within the Benefitfocus Marketplace, are for informational purposes only, intended to promote consumer understanding and knowledge of various health topics. Health Smart Moments are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consumers should always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions they may have regarding a medical conditions or treatment, and before undertaking a new health care regimen. You should not disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking treatment because of communication you have received from Health Smart Moments.

