Benefitfocus Community Members Collaborate to Promote Data-driven Decisions

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, announced today that it will hold a One Place Local specifically for its Advanced Analytics customers on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the HealthNow Administrative Services office in Blue Bell, PA. Initiated in 2015, One Place Local serves as a key collaboration forum for Benefitfocus customers to develop and learn best practices and engage in peer-to-peer dialogue about how they are optimizing their benefits strategies to address trends, reduce costs, improve employee engagement and simplify benefits administration.

Advanced Analytics, part of Benefitfocus' MarketPlace Insights solution, provides tools for employers, brokers, third-party administrators (TPAs) and insurance carriers to monitor population health, identify cost drivers, model plan designs and control health care costs. With flexible reporting options and the ability to dig deep into a wide array of plan details, MarketPlace Insights gives customers the knowledge they need to make informed, cost-effective health and wellness decisions.

"As we assessed customer feedback from our national One Place conference, we found that our Advanced Analytics customers were very interested in spending time with each other to understand how their peers were using Benefitfocus analytics and predictive modeling technology to address challenges like the rising cost of health care," said Phil Bruns, SVP and GM Analytics. "These customers are leading the way in using benefit experience data to drive decisions and create positive outcomes for their employees and members, and we wanted to provide another opportunity for them to make connections and learn from each other. In 2018, we hosted our first One Place Local specifically for Advanced Analytics customers. The event took place in Chicago and was such a success that we decided to make it an annual occurrence."

Benefitfocus Advanced Analytics customers, including employers, brokers and TPAs, are invited to attend the One Place Local, Advanced Analytics event. Attendees can expect to share best practices, discuss benefits hot topics and engage with Benefitfocus leadership on upcoming platform enhancements. Registration for the event is available here.

