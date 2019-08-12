Benefitfocus Director of Benefits and Wellness Misty Guinn, Receives Employee Benefit News Judge's Choice Benny Award

Awards are granted to employee benefit or human resource practitioners directly involved in the management of employee benefit programs. The Judges' Choice winner is drawn from a wider spectrum of benefit programs and areas of professional responsibility.

"Over the past year and a half, Misty has made a significant and positive impact on the company's benefit programs, improving our associates' lives," said Benefitfocus President and CEO Ray August. "She is a transformative leader and for Misty to be recognized in this fashion for her hard work and efforts on behalf of our associates makes this award especially meaningful to us."

Guinn was cited for revamping and branding Benefitfocus' Benefits and Wellness Program to deliver one of the industry's most holistic benefits offerings and putting associates first as "Customer #1." The objective of Benefitfocus' Total Well-Being strategy is to create an environment that allows the total well-being of associates to flourish through programs, products, and policies, while striving to embrace all pillars of well-being: physical, mental/emotional, financial and social/purpose.

As a result of her efforts, Benefitfocus saw a 72 percent adoption rate into its High Deductible health Plans during the 2019 Open Enrollment period, well above the average of between 25-35 percent. It also saw a 27 percent increase in employee contributions to Health Savings Accounts and significant growth in enrollment in voluntary income protection products – 31 percent enrolled in an Accident plan, 36 percent in a Critical Illness plan and a 40% growth in hospital indemnity plans. This level of activity clearly demonstrated Benefitfocus associates' positive view of the perceived value of a comprehensive benefit package.

As the director of benefits and wellness at Benefitfocus, Guinn works closely with suppliers and carriers to create and manage innovative health plan designs for associates. She works to help improve their total well-being through education, relationships and a supportive environment that includes innovative employee benefits strategies and well-being programs that foster foundations of a healthier workforce and community. Guinn is a certified worksite wellness specialist with the National Wellness Institute and a Franklin Covey Facilitator in the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

EBN's Benny Award winners will be recognized at the 2019 Benefits Forum and Expo, which will be held Sept. 25-27 in Las Vegas. Winners will be profiled online and in the magazine's September issue.

