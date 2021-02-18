Benefitfocus' One Place 2021 to "Connect" Benefits and Health Care Leaders in a Transformed World

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, announces the agenda for One Place 2021, its annual conference bringing together benefits and health care leaders. The theme of this year's event is "It's Time To Connect," and it will focus on the challenges faced in 2020 and the opportunities that now exist in the new year for Benefitfocus customers, partners and those considering opportunities to innovate in the science of employee benefits.

One Place 2021 will be held virtually on March 2 and 3, with both live and on-demand sessions and virtual networking components, via roundtable discussions, consultation labs with product experts and one-to-one video meetings with sponsors and other attendees. Content is designed to address the needs of benefits administration practitioners who are reviewing the performance of their programs with an eye towards improvements in plan design, employee communications, strategic use of analytics and world-class user experience.

"One Place is a special event where we are proud to bring our customers, partners and associates together for insightful discussions and interactions on the emerging trends in our industry. This year's event will have even greater significance as our industry continues to absorb the impact of 2020 and make plans for the new world of work we face in 2021," said Steve Swad, Benefitfocus President and CEO. "We have put together a content-rich agenda that is focused on helping our customers improve lives with benefits."

This year's One Place agenda was designed to foster connections - between members of the benefits ecosystem and the products and insights needed to tackle today's biggest challenges. There are sessions for employers, brokers, health plans and sellers on Benefitfocus' Benefit Catalog.

Each year One Place offers an exciting speaker line-up, featuring prominent health care and benefits professionals, and inspiring guests, as well as Benefitfocus leaders and product experts. One highlight of this year's agenda is "Resilience in the Workplace: A conversation with Adam Grant and Nora McInerny." Every organization faces hard times – from external disruption and internal errors to customer complaints and employee conflicts. Similarly, everyone in the workforce experiences professional challenges. During this session, organizational psychologist and Wharton's top-rated professor Adam Grant, along with best-selling author and Terrible, Thanks for Asking podcast host Nora McInerny, will discuss resiliency and share insight in how to build it in our teams and ourselves.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter .

