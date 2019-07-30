Benefitfocus Shortlisted for 2019 SaaS Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, is a finalist in the 2019 SaaS Awards Program in the category Best UX/UI/Design in a SaaS Product.

The SaaS Awards program is now in its fourth year of celebrating organizational successes and the software innovations that fuel them.

With awards for excellence and innovation in SaaS, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

Categories for the 2019 awards program include Best Data-Driven SaaS Product and Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product, alongside new categories for Continuous Improvement and Catering and Hospitality.

Due to the continuing volume of international applications, categories for Best Enterprise-Level Product, Best Product for Small Business, Best Data-Driven Product and Best for Product for Productivity again include non-US categories to recognize and celebrate the growing number of international software innovations.

"For Benefitfocus to be shortlisted in Best UX/UI/Design in a SaaS Product is a significant validation of our innovation and success in the global software marketplace," said Benefitfocus President and CEO Ray August. "It also demonstrates the value of our ongoing commitment to improve the customer experience by applying intuitive and thoughtful design to the advancements we make in our AI-powered consumer platform – shopping across our expanded catalogue of products, leveraging smart recommendations or accessing it via our mobile app."

SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said: "The standard of entries this year was incredibly high, with consistent attention to innovation and most importantly, customer success. The volume of entries warranting consideration of a place on the coveted shortlist was unprecedented.

"In our fourth year promoting SaaS exclusively alongside its sister awards program, the Cloud Awards, we have again seen a wide range of entries from Canada, Europe, Australia and the East joining those from the US. Moreover, again we are seeing such innovation from established blue-chips to agile start-ups. All seek to provide essential productivity tools to their users by leveraging cloud-based software solutions. The judges are set to have a nearly impossible task when selecting the final winners in a few short weeks."

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday 27 August 2019 and the program will return in Spring 2020. Over 400 organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2019-saas-shortlist/.

A sister program to the SaaS Awards, The Cloud Awards (https://www.cloud-awards.com/), is currently accepting submissions for a new 2019-20 program, continuing its recognition of excellence in cloud computing, with a final October deadline.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product to Best SaaS Innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT).

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2020 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers and carriers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

