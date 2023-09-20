Benefits and Compensation Lawyer Joe Urwitz Joins Crowell & Moring

News provided by

Crowell & Moring LLP

20 Sep, 2023, 09:25 ET

WASHINGTON , Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Urwitz joins Crowell & Moring as a partner in its Tax Group, bringing in-depth experience guiding clients on executive compensation and employee benefits issues in complex M&A, private equity, and capital markets transactions.

Continue Reading
Benefits and Compensation Lawyer Joe Urwitz Joins Crowell & Moring
Benefits and Compensation Lawyer Joe Urwitz Joins Crowell & Moring

Urwitz represents a wide range of Fortune 50 companies in the private equity, technology, and health care industries. For example, he advised a major insurance company on a phantom award unit plan for its top executives and has helped numerous physicians' practices structure their retirement and health benefits following acquisitions due to corporate practice of medicine rules. Urwitz also represented one of the largest private equity firms in the world on its $3-billion acquisition of a cable channel.

"We are focused on expanding our transactional tax practice and Joe's experience is key in taking our benefits practice to the next level," said Christine Lane, co-chair of the firm's Tax Group. "Joe deepens our bench strength to handle our increasing flow of complex corporate transactional work."

"Joe will be an asset to our growing transactional practice and will advise on the sensitive issues involving senior executives," said Jennifer K. Grady, co-chair of Crowell's Transactional Department.

Urwitz also provides counsel on Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) fiduciary and other matters, deferred compensation arrangements, equity award and bonus plan design, and employment and severance arrangements, and compensation and benefits issues affecting tax-exempt entities.

"I was drawn to Crowell for its strong collaborative culture," Urwitz said. "I'm excited to use my experience to continue to expand Crowell's compensations and benefits practice."

Urwitz earned his bachelor's degree from Williams College and his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School. He is recognized for his compensation and benefits work by Chambers USA and Legal 500 US. His previous roles include serving as a partner at two large international law firms.

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and corporate and transactional issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service as well as its programs and initiatives to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.  

Media Contact:
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Crowell & Moring LLP

Also from this source

New York Trial Lawyer Eric Aronson Joins Crowell & Moring

Domestic Violence Advocacy Organizations File Amicus Brief in U.S. v Rahimi

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.