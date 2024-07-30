Benfica Launches State of the Art Youth Soccer Academy in Florida

SAINT LEO, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move, SL Benfica is set to open its state-of-the-art Benfica Residential Academy (Benfica RA) on the Saint Leo University campus in Florida. This new facility aims to cultivate young soccer talent using the award-winning methodologies that have earned Benfica's academy international recognition.

The Benfica academy in Portugal, which has twice been named the best in the world by the Global Soccer Awards and is currently ranked number one by the CIES Football Observatory, is bringing its expertise to the Tampa Bay area. Tryouts for the inaugural class will commence in August 2024, with the first academic year set to begin a year later.

Situated on the expansive 297-acre campus of Saint Leo University, the Benfica RA will boast impressive facilities, including six soccer fields, a 59,000-square-foot wellness center, and luxurious accommodations. The academy will integrate sports training with top-notch education by partnering with one of the region's premier private high schools. This collaboration promises student-athletes (grades 9-12) a rigorous academic experience, complete with advanced placement courses and a perfect record of high school graduation and college acceptance.

Benfica RA's mission is to develop not only exceptional soccer players but also well-rounded individuals equipped for life beyond sports. The academy will emphasize a balanced approach, incorporating nutrition, education, and social values into its individualized development plans for each student-athlete.

Dr. Ed Dadez, President of Saint Leo University, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Our collaboration with Benfica Residential Academy aligns with the university's mission to nurture learners of all ages in mind, body, and spirit."

Benfica's youth system is renowned for producing global soccer stars, including Manchester City's Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva, and Atlético de Madrid's João Felix. The academy's methodology, which has yielded such talent, will be applied at Benfica RA, with the school welcoming international student-athletes by offering visa assistance and scholarships.

SL Benfica's Vice-President, Manuel de Brito, highlighted the significance of the academy's launch in the U.S.: "We are excited to bring our proven methodologies and commitment to excellence to young athletes in America, providing them with unparalleled opportunities both on and off the field."

With successful technical partnerships across Brazil, China, India, the UAE, and the UK, Benfica RA's primary goal is to lead in youth soccer development by offering diverse professional and academic pathways.

SOURCE Empower Sports