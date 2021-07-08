Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Clinical Landscape Report 2021: GlaxoSmithKline Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Overall Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by Astellas and Sanofi

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, key regulatory events, probability of success, and a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways

The publisher estimates that in 2019, there were 305.5 million prevalent cases of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) among males aged 40 years and older worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 373.8 million prevalent cases by 2028.

Asia is estimated to have had the largest number of prevalent cases in 2019, and Oceania is estimated to have had the smallest number (188.5 million and 2.0 million cases, respectively).

Approved drugs in the BPH space target phosphodiesterase 5, steroid 5a-reductase, alpha 1 adrenergic receptor, and muscarinic acetylcholine receptor. All marketed drugs for BPH are administered via the oral route.

There are only three industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for BPH, with one drug each in Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III.

Therapies in active clinical development for BPH focus on targets such as apoptosis, mitochondria, steroid 5a-reductase, and phosphodiesterase 5. These therapies are administered via the intratumoral and oral routes.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I urology asset is 11.4%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 77.3%. Drugs, on average, take 9.0 years from Phase I to approval in the overall urology space.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that just over half of trials for BPH have been in the early and midphases of development, with 54% of trials in Phase I-II, and 46% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of BPH clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major European markets, while South Korea has the top spot in Asia.

leads the major European markets, while has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the BPH space is dominated by completed trials. GlaxoSmithKline has the highest number of completed clinical trials for BPH, with 65 trials.

GlaxoSmithKline leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for BPH, followed by Astellas and Sanofi.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7nmv5

