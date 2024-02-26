Benihana Accelerates Growth

Benihana Growth Accelerates with New Franchised Fast-Casual Restaurants in Miami and New Restaurants in Plantation, FL and San Mateo, CA

AVENTURA, Fla., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana Inc., the nation's leading owner and operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants, is thrilled to announce the opening of Benihana RA Sushi Brickell, Miami, FL today. Located at 54 SW 10th Street in Miami, the fast casual restaurant occupies 1,280 square feet, offering dine-in, take-out and delivery.

"It's an honor for us to be a part of one of the most well-respected brands in the United States and debut the new Benihana RA Sushi fast-casual restaurant," said Erick Passo, newest Benihana franchisee and owner of Black Market Miami and Ben's Pizza. "The restaurant invites our guests to treat themselves to something special while on the go. Serving both teppanyaki and sushi, Benihana RA Sushi Brickell will delight guests with a broad array of menu items."

"We strive to create great guest memories and are proud to partner with Erick Passo and his talented team to expand our South Florida restaurants to include our fast-casual, Benihana RA Sushi restaurant," said Tom Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer and President of Benihana. "Guests at Benihana RA Sushi Brickell will enjoy the same high-quality Japanese cuisine they have come to expect from both our Benihana and RA Sushi restaurants throughout the U.S."

The restaurant will be open daily from 11am to 11pm, with plans to extend hours into late night soon after opening. As with all Benihana and RA Sushi restaurants, guests may also enjoy their teppanyaki and sushi favorites at home through delivery services from UberEATS, Grubhub, DoorDash and Benihana.com

Benihana builds on its growth with additional scheduled restaurant openings:

Benihana RA Sushi Bayside in Bayside Marketplace, Miami , a fast casual restaurant, is planned to open mid-year 2024.

, a fast casual restaurant, is planned to open mid-year 2024. RA Sushi Plantation, FL in Plantation Walk is planned to open this summer at 333 North University Drive. The RA Sushi restaurant will be over 3,800 square feet with 34 tables, a full-service sushi bar and dedicated area for take-out and delivery business.

in Plantation Walk is planned to open this summer at 333 North University Drive. The RA Sushi restaurant will be over 3,800 square feet with 34 tables, a full-service sushi bar and dedicated area for take-out and delivery business. Benihana San Mateo, CA is scheduled to open late 2024 at 2204 Bridgepointe Parkway with 18 teppanyaki tables and a full-service sushi bar.

About Benihana Inc. Benihana, through its subsidiaries, is the nation's leading operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants with more than 100 restaurants operating under the brands BENIHANA®, RA SUSHI®, and SAMURAI®, including franchised BENIHANA restaurants in the United States, the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

Contact:

Jeannie Means / jmeans@Benihana.com

SOURCE Benihana Inc.