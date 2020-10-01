Benihana, Samurai, RA Sushi and Haru Sushi Announce Partnership for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

AVENTURA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana, Samurai, RA Sushi and Haru Sushi are proud to support National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with an annual national promotion to benefit The American Cancer Society, an organization with a mission dedicated to Save Lives, Celebrate Lives and Lead the Fight for a World Without Cancer.

From October 1 through October 31, our four brands will partner with The American Cancer Society by offering a special, limited-time menu and a portion of sales from each item will be donated to the organization:

Pink Kimono Lemonade - $2 donated

donated Spiked Pink Kimono Lemonade - $2 donated

donated Ros é Wine - $2 donated per glass; $4 donated per bottle

- donated per glass; donated per bottle Pink Hope Sushi Roll - $2 donated



Over the past 100 years, The American Cancer Society has been working relentlessly to end cancer and has empowered volunteers to do just that -- influence change and impact the future of cancer. From funding critical research to helping ensure all Americans have access to cancer care, their work is saving lives and leading to new innovative breakthroughs in how to fight this disease.

"Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an important time for our employees and our guests. We are committed to joining the fight to raise awareness and donate funds to The American Cancer Society so that they can continue their mission," said Benihana Chief Executive Officer and President, Tom Baldwin. "As a company that celebrates families, this partnership is a natural fit as this disease affects the entire family."

"We are thrilled to partner this year with select Benihana, Samurai, RA Sushi and Haru Sushi restaurants nationwide to raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening and prevention," said The American Cancer Society Chief Executive Officer Gary Reedy. "One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and the donations made through this partnership will help our organization continue to fund the research and patient services that are vital to our mission."

About Benihana Inc.

Benihana Inc., through its subsidiaries, including Benihana National Corp., is the nation's leading operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants with 100 restaurants operating under the brands BENIHANA®, HARU SUSHI®, RA SUSHI®, and SAMURAI®, including ten franchised BENIHANA restaurants in the United States, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. To learn more about Benihana Inc. and its four brands, https://www.benihana.com/about/company-video/

About The American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

