Benjamin Cremaschi and Lilly Reale Receive the 2025 U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year Award Presented by Henkel

In honor of their impact on and off the field, Henkel announces $20,000 in donations to charities selected by the award recipients.

ROCKY HILL, Conn., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a proud Official Partner of U.S. Soccer, Henkel, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands including Dial® soap, Persil® and all® free clear laundry detergent, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Schwarzkopf® hair care and Loctite®, OSI®, Technomelt®, and Bonderite® adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, today announced that Benjamin Cremaschi and Lilly Reale have been named the 2025 U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year Award recipients. In recognition of their achievements and influence beyond the game, Henkel will donate a total of $20,000 to charities selected by each player. It is the first time the award includes a charitable donation provided by a U.S. Soccer sponsor.

Presented annually to recognize the exceptional accomplishments of U.S. Soccer Youth National Team players, the Young Player of the Year Award honors Benjamin Cremaschi as the Young Male Player of the Year and Lilly Reale as the Young Female Player of the Year for their performances, leadership, and impact throughout the 2025 season. The awardees were selected by U.S. Soccer sporting representatives, select national media members, and a fan vote at the end of 2025.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible talent and dedication of this year's Young Male and Female Player of the Year award winners," said Stephanie Bates, Vice President, Partnership Marketing of U.S. Soccer. "These athletes represent the future of our sport, and their achievements reflect the passion and commitment that drive U.S. Soccer forward. We're equally proud to have Henkel as the presenting sponsor of these awards. Their commitment to supporting young athletes and shaping future stars ensures that the game continues to thrive for generations to come."

Henkel will donate $10,000 to the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST), selected by Benjamin Cremaschi, to support research and treatment for Angelman Syndrome.

Henkel will donate $10,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Boston, chosen by Lilly Reale in support of its efforts to create opportunities to help youth explore their passions and find their purpose to set them up for success.

"We are honored to be the presenting sponsor of the Young Player of the Year Award as part of our commitment to grow the game for future generations," said Jennifer Schiavone, Henkel Vice President, Corporate Communications, Americas. "We congratulate Benjamin and Lilly on this well-deserved recognition and celebrate the example they set for young athletes everywhere. Their leadership and impact extend beyond the game, and we are proud to introduce the donations in their name to charitable organizations that are close to their hearts."

Henkel's support of the Young Player of the Year Award is part of a multi-year sponsorship with U.S. Soccer to improve access to the game of soccer by creating moments of community, inclusion and opportunity. Henkel is also working with U.S. Soccer and the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) to expand access to the game through free youth clinics. Alongside Henkel's community equipment drives that provide needed gear and the Dial® Clean Sheet program supporting classrooms nationwide—these efforts create opportunities for kids to play, grow and thrive on and off the field.

About U.S. Soccer

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. As U.S. Soccer looks toward the future amid an unprecedented moment of opportunity, it has aligned its efforts around five strategic pillars: Grow the game by increasing youth and adult participation and accessibility to the sport; Foster best playing environments through quality of referees and coaches, and commitment to participant safety; Develop winning teams through solidified pathways and success of professional leagues; Grow the soccer economy to fuel reinvestment by increasing membership, fandom and commercial success; and Create a world-class organization through revitalized structure and culture, best-in-class talent, progress in DEIB, and more. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2024, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

About Henkel With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2024, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.6 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.1 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 47,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com.

