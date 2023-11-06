BenjiLock: An American Success Story - Recognized as a Top Small Business by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Honors BenjiLock Among America's Top Small Businesses for 2023

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BenjiLock, a pioneer in blending traditional lock systems with cutting-edge fingerprint technology, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of America's top 70 small businesses in 2023 by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce . This prestigious honor marks a remarkable achievement in the company's journey, underscoring its commitment to innovation, perseverance, and hard work.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's annual "America's Top Small Business Awards" is a celebration of small business innovation, entrepreneurship, and community engagement.

Robbie Cabral proudly accepts the 2023 Entrepreneurial Spirit Award, joined by industry leaders Nelson Reyneri Jr., Chairman of NRG, and Ramiro Cavazos, President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Robbie Cabral, Inventor, CEO, and Founder of BenjiLock, celebrates a monumental achievement as BenjiLock is honored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, reaffirming its status as a top small business in the nation.

Speaking about the significance of small businesses in America, U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark said, "Small businesses are the trusted backbone of America's entire business ecosystem. They represent the values and attributes of America's free enterprise system, driving economic growth and embodying the innovation, entrepreneurship, and determination that makes America strong."

BenjiLock's visionary inventor, Robbie Cabral, expressed his deep gratitude for this recognition, stating, "We are honored to be recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for our approach to blending traditional lock systems with cutting-edge fingerprint technology. This accolade validates the power of innovation, perseverance, and hard work, and we are proud to contribute to the success story of American small businesses."

In addition to this recognition by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Robbie Cabral was also honored with the 2023 Entrepreneurial Spirit Award by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce , presented by Ramiro Cavazos, President and CEO of USHCC. These accolades serve as a testament to the dedication, hard work, and vision that drive BenjiLock's continued success.

For more information about Robbie, please visit BenjiLock.com , and follow BenjiLock on Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through fingerprint hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. The portable, lightweight yet solidly constructed locks impressed panelists on ABC's hit show "Shark Tank," where Robbie Cabral secured Kevin O'Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company. This investment catapulted BenjiLock's success story. Today BenjiLock's fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand-new line of smart home door locks.

SOURCE BenjiLock