BenjiLock Announces Innovative Licensing Partnership with TechLok Solutions for Cutting-Edge Laptop Security

BenjiLock

30 Nov, 2023, 08:37 ET

Secure, Smart, Seamless: BenjiLock and TechLok Solutions Collaborate for Next-Generation Work-From-Anywhere Laptop Security Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move that recognizes the future of Work-from-Anywhere laptop security, BenjiLock has announced an innovative licensing partnership with TechLok Solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in combining cutting-edge fingerprint technology with user convenience.

TechLok elevates its 2024 product lineup by incorporating BenjiLock's TSA-accepted fingerprint padlocks-an essential accessory that seamlessly blends innovation with style.
A key aspect of this partnership is the integration of BenjiLock's advanced fingerprint hybrid technology into TechLok Solutions' product offerings, with LapLok leading the way.
Under this partnership, TechLok Solutions will integrate BenjiLock's innovative fingerprint hybrid technology into their product line, starting with LapLok. LapLok is designed to provide an extra layer of security for laptops and tablets, offering users the freedom to work remotely from shared working spaces, airports, coffee shops, and other public areas with peace of mind.

As part of the partnership, BenjiLock's TSA-accepted biometric locks will also become a notable standalone accessory in TechLok's product offerings. The use of these biometric padlocks will elevate security measures for consumers, ensuring secure, fingerprint access to personal belongings while traveling or in everyday use.

"Secure, smart, and seamless encapsulates the essence of our collaboration with TechLok Solutions," says Robbie Cabral, Founder, and CEO of BenjiLock. "We are excited to embark on this journey together with TechLok, introducing innovative products that redefine the standards of laptop security."

This partnership marks the beginning of a new era in laptop security, combining the strengths of two industry innovators to create products that empower users and prioritize their security needs.

TechLok Solutions, renowned for its dedication to crafting secure and user-friendly products, views this collaboration as a chance to grow their product line with a secure biometric focus. Ryan Angott, President and Co-founder of TechLok Solutions, expressed enthusiasm stating, "Integrating BenjiLock's fingerprint hybrid technology aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions. The widespread adoption of the Work-From-Anywhere trend globally is reshaping business dynamics across countries and industries. LapLok and the TSA-accepted fingerprint padlocks are poised to deliver a heightened level of convenience and security for our users."

For more information, visit BenjiLock.com and follow BenjiLock on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through fingerprint hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. The portable, lightweight yet solidly constructed locks impressed panelists on ABC's hit show "Shark Tank," where Robbie Cabral secured Kevin O'Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company. This investment catapulted BenjiLock into the public eye and has helped to power the brand's success story. Today BenjiLock's fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation padlocks, drawer closets and cabinet locks, as well as a brand-new line of smart home door locks.

