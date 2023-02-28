BenjiLock CEO and Founder Robbie Cabral to Participate in Fireside Chat at NASA's Second Annual ImaginAviation Event

Titled "The Power of Perseverance and Innovation," Cabral's Session Will Inspire Fellow Innovators With His Moving Personal Journey

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BenjiLock, the personal security startup known for its fingerprint padlock technology, will join an impressive lineup of innovative organizations at NASA's second annual imaginAviation event presented by the NASA Transformative Aeronautics Concepts Program (TACP) from Feb. 28 through March 2, 2023. As part of the program agenda, BenjiLock CEO and Founder Robbie Cabral will take the virtual stage alongside Robert A. Pearce, associate administrator for NASA Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate (ARMD), for a fireside chat about the exciting evolution of BenjiLock from Shark Tank darling to an industry leader and share what it takes to build a reputation as a true innovator.

The three-day free virtual conference will provide attendees with an opportunity to experience the latest innovations in NASA Aeronautics. BenjiLock's presence at the event showcases a consumer-facing application of the types of innovations the NASA team is working on each day. For example, BenjiLock's TSA Fingerprint Travel Lock has transformed accessibility and the aviation experience for many people. Still, in its infancy, BenjiLock will continue to create new product lines to reach a wide swath of consumers.

"On behalf of the BenjiLock team, I'm honored to showcase the brand and my journey, and inspire others within the NASA community and beyond on how to persevere in the face of adversity," said Cabral. "Our technology is continuing to evolve into other categories and industries, and I've never been more excited for what the future holds."

BenjiLock's participation in the imaginAviation event comes a month after the company's successful presence at CES 2023. CES has been a haven of opportunity for Cabral and the BenjiLock team for many years–introducing them to potential partners and inspiring future innovation.

Cabral's fireside chat, "The Power of Perseverance and Innovation," will take place on the first day of the virtual conference at 2:10 p.m. The full agenda for the event can be found here .

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through fingerprint hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. Featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, Robbie Cabral landed Kevin O'Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company, catapulting BenjiLock's potential and success. Today, BenjiLock's fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand-new line of smart home door locks.

