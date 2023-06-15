BenjiLock Enters Licensing Partnership with Japan's 1st PLACE to Become Official Fingerprint Lock for Virtual Artist IA

Expanding Frontiers: Collaboration Elevates Fun and Security for IA Fans with BenjiLock's Fingerprint Technology

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BenjiLock, the innovative provider of biometric security solutions, is excited to announce a significant licensing partnership with 1st Place Japan , positioning itself as the official fingerprint lock for the virtual artist IA. This groundbreaking collaboration will be unveiled at the prestigious 2023 Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, highlighting BenjiLock's achievements since its appearance on the hit show Shark Tank and securing investment from renowned investor Kevin O'Leary.

BenjiLock's collaboration with 1st PLACE Japan epitomizes the smooth convergence of visionary and artistic innovation. IA GLOWB's evolution into a hybrid entity resonates with BenjiLock's own hybrid technology, fusing human and digital elements seamlessly.

As a captivating virtual artist with a soul, IA has captured a dedicated global fan base for over 10 years with mesmerizing performances and enthralling music. By partnering with 1st Place Japan, BenjiLock gains a valuable ally in the Japanese entertainment industry, known for its commitment to excellence and innovation.This collaboration allows IA's fans and security enthusiasts to experience the convenience and peace of mind offered by BenjiLock's state-of-the-art biometric security solutions.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with 1st Place Japan and IA," said Robbie Cabral, CEO of BenjiLock. "IA represents the perfect blend of creativity and technology, aligning seamlessly with our vision of revolutionizing security through innovation."

As part of the licensing agreement, BenjiLock will launch a limited-edition fingerprint lock featuring IA's iconic visuals and branding. This exclusive product will incorporate BenjiLock's patented fingerprint recognition technology, providing users with a seamless and secure access solution for their valuables. Additionally, BenjiLock's products will be virtually available within IA's world, enhancing the immersive experience for IA's fans and seamlessly integrating security needs.

"We are excited to partner with BenjiLock, a company that shares our passion for innovation and pushing boundaries," said Kumiko Murayama, CEO of 1st Place Japan. "IA has always been at the forefront of transformative experiences, and this collaboration with BenjiLock allows us to bring IA's essence into the realm of personal security."

BenjiLock's presence at the 2023 Licensing Expo in Las Vegas signifies a significant milestone for the company, underscoring its commitment to delivering innovative security solutions that seamlessly integrate into various aspects of life. The limited-edition IA fingerprint lock will be made available to fans and consumers in Japan and subsequently introduced to global markets, offering a remarkable blend of functionality and artistic expression.

For more information, visit BenjiLock.com and follow BenjiLock on Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through fingerprint hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. The portable, lightweight yet solidly constructed locks impressed panelists on ABC's hit show "Shark Tank," where Robbie Cabral secured Kevin O'Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company. This investment catapulted BenjiLock's success story. Today BenjiLock's fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand-new line of smart home door locks.

SOURCE BenjiLock