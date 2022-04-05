BenjiLock Selected to Exhibit Innovative Fingerprint Padlock Technology at Exclusive CES on the Hill Event

Fast-Growing Personal Security Startup One of Few Companies Chosen to Demo for Lawmakers This Week in Washington, DC

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a testament to its continued, consistent growth, award-winning fingerprint lock startup BenjiLock will join several tech giants in sharing its innovative product line with Washington DC's lawmakers this week. BenjiLock CEO and Founder Robbie Cabral will travel from California to join his team at CES on the Hill, an exclusive CTA Tech Week event that gives members of Congress, and Hill staff information and demonstrations, on the leading technologies that are improving the lives of millions of Americans each day. The invite-only event will be held at CTA's Innovation House in DC and feature exhibitors including Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Peloton and more.

Inventor, CEO & Founder of BenjiLock, Robbie Cabral, showcases the award-winning technology. The BenjiLock TSA Fingerprint Travel Lock made BuzzFeed's 2022 top small travel products.

During the event, which CTA describes as a "mini, curated CES," Cabral will offer hands-on demos with BenjiLock's line of fingerprint padlocks. Ideal for traveling, work, the gym, school, and many other settings, BenjiLock offers an easy, affordable personal security option. By hosting the CES on the Hill event, CTA hopes to show policymakers how progressive policy can lead to innovation.

"From our humble roots as a contestant on ABC's Shark Tank to the present day, we've witnessed incredible growth. The opportunity to participate in this small-scale event alongside companies such as Samsung and Meta speaks volumes about our brand and technology," said Cabral. "We're honored to be included and join the larger consumer technology industry in showing the importance of public policy for continued innovation."

In addition to the CES on the Hill event, BenjiLock has received multiple accolades already this year. Last month, Buzzfeed included BenjiLock's TSA-approved fingerprint padlock on a list of 36 small travel products that will make a difference on your next trip. Separately, Innovation & Tech Today listed BenjiLock's fingerprint bike lock on its list of the top 50 most innovative products of 2021.

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. Featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, Robbie Cabral landed Kevin O'Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company, catapulting BenjiLock's potential and success by securing a licensing partnership with Hampton Products International, the leader in security and hardware innovations and makers of BRINKS locks. Through this strategic partnership, BenjiLock was able to utilize the 30+ years of experience of Hampton Products International to further its production and manufacturing, escalating the brand to unprecedented levels. Today, BenjiLock's fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation of padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand new line of smart home door locks.

