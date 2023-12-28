BenjiLock's TSA Fingerprint Padlock Innovation Honored on Travel Sentry's 20th Anniversary

Shark Tank's BenjiLock Secures Top Design Award, Paving the Way for Personalized Travel Accessories at Travel Sentry's Gala

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Travel Sentry , the organization spearheading travel security standards for two decades, celebrated its milestone in grand style at the Shangri-La in Guangzhou, China. Amidst the festivities, BenjiLock, the innovative TSA-approved fingerprint padlock from Shark Tank fame, emerged as a shining star. It secured the "Favorite Padlock Design" Silver award in the rigorous Red Diamond Awards, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in personalized security solutions for modern travelers.

BenjiLock's TSA Fingerprint Padlock impresses judges with its intuitive technology and seamless integration with TSA standards. Honored and humbled to receive the prestigious 'Favorite Padlock Design' Silver Award from Travel Sentry on their 20th anniversary. CEO and Founder Robbie Cabral expresses gratitude for this esteemed recognition.

The Red Diamond Awards selection process is no small challenge. Over 200 Luggage and Travel Goods companies participated in an independent survey, meticulously evaluating contenders. BenjiLock's innovative design, featuring its patented fingerprint technology, resonated deeply with industry professionals and consumers alike, proving its potential to transform the travel landscape. Its sleek aesthetic, intuitive and secure fingerprint access, and seamless TSA compliance make it a must-have companion for discerning travelers of all types - families seeking peace of mind, business professionals prioritizing efficiency, and adventurers craving security for their gear.

"Receiving this accolade from Travel Sentry, a symbol of travel safety and innovation, fills us with tremendous honor and humbling gratitude," expressed Robbie Cabral, Founder and CEO of BenjiLock. "Standing shoulder to shoulder with industry giants like TUMI, Louis Vuitton, Briggs & Riley, Delsey Paris, and many others, as an emerging startup, speaks volumes about BenjiLock's potential. This award ignites our passion to continuously innovate the travel landscape. BenjiLock's success with Travel Sentry TSA padlocks marks the commencement of a transformative journey. We see our fingerprint technology as the invisible cornerstone of new, innovative, and sustainable embedded solutions for cases and luggage, empowering both travelers and manufacturers."

The Red Diamond "Favorite Padlock Design" award acknowledges a design that exemplifies superior functionality, aesthetics, and user satisfaction within the travel security industry. BenjiLock's TSA Fingerprint Padlock impressed the judging panel with its sleek and modern design, intuitive fingerprint recognition technology, and seamless integration with Travel Sentry's security standards.

"For Travel Sentry, success has always been about more than just innovation, it's about responsibility. Our founding promise of 'Safe Inspection, No Damage' guides everything we do," declared Florent Perrichon, CEO of Travel Sentry. "With over 100 million travelers trusting our symbol each year, we understand the weight of their trust. As we celebrate surpassing a billion locks sold, we remain focused on exceeding those expectations and ensuring safe inspection practices for the next 20 years and beyond. On that note, we're absolutely delighted to honor BenjiLock with its well-deserved award. Their commitment to user-centric security and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission, and we're excited to see them continue pushing boundaries in the travel space."

The Future of Travel Security is Unlocked

BenjiLock's award-winning TSA Fingerprint Padlock is just the beginning. Join Robbie Cabral and the BenjiLock team at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they'll be showcasing not only their groundbreaking padlock but also offering a glimpse into the future of personalized travel security. As Travel Sentry embarks on its next chapter, BenjiLock stands in unity, shaping the future of sustainability in the travel industry.

For more information, visit BenjiLock.com and follow BenjiLock on Instagram , X , YouTube , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience by inventing the world's first patented, fingerprint hybrid technology with the user in mind. Featured on ABC's Shark Tank, Robbie secured investment from Kevin O'Leary, propelling BenjiLock into a global brand. Now, beyond its initial retail success, as a global driver of biometric security, BenjiLock is expanding its reach through global licensing, integrating its award-winning technology to enable new product innovation in multiple product categories worldwide. A five-time CES Innovation Award honoree, BenjiLock has garnered over 40 prestigious awards, including the Travel Sentry "Favorite Padlock Design" Silver Award and, most recently, the "Entrepreneurial Spirit" Award by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. This recognition further solidifies BenjiLock's position as one of "America's Top Small Businesses," as awarded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

SOURCE BenjiLock