ZOWIE Named Official Monitor of VALORANT Champions Tour Americas by Riot Games

A multi-year collaboration advancing competitive performance standards across the VCT Americas.

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOWIE, a leading global esports brand and part of BenQ Corporation, has been named by Riot Games as the official monitor for the VALORANT Champions Tour Americas (VCTA). This collaboration is grounded in a shared commitment to competitive performance and player-first standards. Trusted by professional FPS players worldwide, ZOWIE monitors are engineered for precision, responsiveness, and consistency under tournament conditions, delivering a performance benchmark that meets the demands of top-tier competition.

ZOWIE announced as the official monitor of the VALORANT Champions Tour Americas

ZOWIE's best in class XL2566X+ Gaming Monitor will be used on stage during VCT Americas competitions, giving pro players elite performance when it matters most. The XL2566X+ features a 400Hz Fast TN Panel with native FHD and DyAc 2 technology to deliver industry-leading motion clarity, and clear, sharp visuals with enhanced color modes. Designed specifically for FPS games, ZOWIE monitors provide stable, predictable performance, empowering players to Strive for Perfection.

"At ZOWIE, our mission has always been to support players at every stage of their journey—from daily practice to the world's biggest stages," said Lars Yoder, President of BenQ America Corp. "Precision and Consistency are not optional in esports, and our monitors are always built with the specifications required for professional gameplay. VCT represents the highest level of VALORANT competition, and our partnership with Riot Games reflects our continued commitment to advancing the esports ecosystem.

"ZOWIE has long been a trusted and respected brand among VALORANT players, so we're thrilled to have their monitors on stage as part of the competitive fleet for VCTA pros," said Bear Jemison, Head of VALORANT Esports Americas. "As our pros begin Stage 1 play April 10, this will undoubtedly elevate the competitive experience for VCTA teams during a high-stakes, five-week stretch leading up to our next global event."

Supporting Top-Tier Competition Through Pro Team Integration

Beyond supporting VCT Americas stage, ZOWIE maintains a strong presence within the professional FPS ecosystem through collaborations with leading esports organizations, including ENVY and Sentinels. These relationships reflect ZOWIE's deep integration into the competitive scene, where its monitors are used and validated daily by top-tier players. By equipping professional teams with tournament-grade hardware, ZOWIE ensures its products are tested under real competitive conditions, bridging practice and stage while reinforcing its commitment to delivering the performance and reliability required at the highest level of play.

ZOWIE Aim Challenge Engages the VALORANT Community

To further engage the VALORANT community, ZOWIE will launch the Aim Challenge in collaboration with ENVY, featuring VALORANT World Champion Demon1 from April 7 until May 5. The challenge invites players to test their precision and speed by clearing 50 bots in the VALORANT Range. In collaboration with ZOWIE's partner team ENVY, the top three scorers will each receive an XL2566X+ monitor, and the participant with the highest score will win a trip to the VCT Americas Stage 1 Qualifiers at Riot Games Arena, VIP meet-and-greet access with ENVY players, a signed jersey from Demon1, and limited-edition ZOWIE merchandise.

The challenge will also be brought on-site to the VCT Americas fan event in Los Angeles during the Stage 1 Playoffs, where attendees can experience the XL2566X+ firsthand and compete at the ZOWIE booth.

To learn more about ZOWIE and the VCT Americas partnership, visit zowie.benq.com .

About ZOWIE / BenQ Corporation

Established in 2008, ZOWIE is a top esports brand for professional players, focusing on player-centric design and dedicated to providing esports gear for professional FPS players. In 2015, ZOWIE joined BenQ Corporation, combining its expertise with BenQ's robust R&D resources and leading panel innovative capabilities. ZOWIE remains committed to driving excellence in product design through scientific research. With 70% of professional players using ZOWIE products, the brand continues to successfully deliver serious gear technology to global players.

About the VALORANT Champions Tour

VALORANT is the highly competitive, 5v5 character-based tactical shooter attracting millions of players around the world. To foster and support global competition, Riot Games operates the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT), a year-long, global circuit composed of leagues and global events spanning EMEA, Asia, and the Americas. Teams compete through four international leagues and global Masters events with the goal to qualify for Champions, a two-week long tournament where a single team is crowned the VALORANT Global Champion.

SOURCE BenQ