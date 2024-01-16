Bentek, LLC. Announces Strategic Partnership with Skyward to Revolutionize Benefits Solutions for Educational Organizations

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentek®, the leading benefits administration software solution for the state, local, and education (SLED) market, is proud to announce an official partnership with Skyward® , a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing benefits management for educational institutions.

This partnership between Bentek and Skyward is poised to deliver comprehensive and tailored benefits solutions, specifically designed for educational organizations. Leveraging the strengths of both companies, this collaboration aims to streamline and optimize benefits administration, addressing the unique needs and challenges faced by schools, colleges, and educational institutions.

Skyward has a wealth of experience and expertise in educational organization support, complementing Bentek's innovative benefits technology platform. This partnership will empower educational institutions to efficiently manage benefits, navigate compliance complexities, and ultimately focus on their core mission of educating students.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Skyward," said Julie Fink, President of Bentek. "Our shared vision of streamlining benefits administration and empowering educational organizations aligns perfectly with this collaboration. Together, we are committed to providing tailored solutions that enable educational institutions to thrive and better serve their communities."

The partnership will introduce a range of benefits solutions tailored for educational organizations, encompassing streamlined administration, compliance adherence, data auditing, and more.

Bentek handles the unique complex needs of schools, including unions, retirees, legacy benefits, multiple entitles, and administrators. We understand the unique communication challenges with school districts and government agencies, and we have a professional ownership approach to get all your stakeholders on the same page.

Bentek solutions can be customized to fit your exact needs with business rules, reports, workflows, permissions, forms, integrations, and more. We offer one software platform with comprehensive features that eliminate constant Excel workarounds and redundant systems.

Educational organizations seeking to optimize benefits administration and enhance employee satisfaction can now access a comprehensive suite of solutions resulting from the partnership between Bentek and Skyward.

For more information about the partnership and the benefits solutions offered, contact us!

About Skyward:

Since 1980, Skyward's SIS and ERP solutions have helped more than 2,500 school districts save time, connect with families, and empower success. By blending advanced technology guided by actual users with world-class support delivered with a personal touch, Skyward is the clear choice for K-12 leaders who want to spend less time on tasks and more time with students. To learn more about the next generation of K-12 administration software, visit www.skyward.com .

About Bentek:

Bentek is the leading benefits administration and enrollment software solution for the state, local, and education (SLED) market. We have 17+ years of focused experience delivering technology solutions designed specifically to manage the complexities of municipalities, education institutions, and state governments.

Bentek clients utilize our platform to gain benefit administration efficiencies using automation, integration, and engagement. We help our clients provide their employees and retirees with a single platform for benefits enrollment, management, and education.

We guarantee a successful implementation and rollout with a proven services approach and unlimited support. We understand this project can't fail.

To learn more about Bentek, visit www2.mybentek.com/

