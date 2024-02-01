BentoBox Introduces the BentoBox Marketing & Commerce Platform, An All-In-One Restaurant Commerce Engine

The first platform in the hospitality industry to put diners at the center of how restaurants operate, so restaurants can create better experiences and grow their business

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BentoBox , the Official Restaurant Technology Partner of the James Beard Foundation (JBF), has launched the BentoBox Marketing & Commerce Platform, an all-in-one restaurant commerce engine—encompassing modules for websites, online ordering, reservations, and events management—that will engage diners and keep them coming back.

Starting today, restaurant operators can leverage the BentoBox Marketing & Commerce Platform to stand out from the competition and bring in more business, sell during and after business hours to boost profits, connect with diners between visits, and operate more efficiently to improve their bottom line.

This announcement includes the introduction of BentoCore, the heart of the platform that houses a restaurant's diner data and centralizes menu information, marketing tools, and branding materials. BentoCore powers diner-facing modules that restaurants can activate based on their needs, including Restaurant Website, Takeout & Delivery, Digital Waitlist, Online Catering, Events Management, Reservations, Gift Cards, and QR Code Order & Pay. The activation of more modules allows BentoCore to collect more data, providing a fuller view of restaurant's diners and overall business performance, enabling more targeted marketing and smarter hospitality.

Key features of BentoCore include:

Diner Database: Gives restaurants a unified view of their diners. It collects and stores data from diner interactions with a restaurant's website, online ordering, reservations, and more, which restaurants can then use to create more personalized marketing and hospitality experiences. Menu Management: Allows restaurants to centrally manage all of their menus and menu items, taking a one-and-done approach. Whenever a restaurant needs to make a change to a menu, they only need to do it once and the menu will automatically update everywhere it shows up online. Brand Center: Stores diner-facing brand elements live such as logos, colors, and fonts. Once the restaurant's brand elements are uploaded to the Brand Center, they can be applied to any module, making it easy to give diners a consistent brand experience. Marketing & Loyalty: Includes all the tools that restaurants need to stay connected with customers and keep them coming back such as email marketing, SMS marketing, and loyalty programs. These include: Automated Emails: After a customer has ordered online, made a reservation, or planned an event, the platform will automatically send well-timed emails encouraging them to do it again.

After a customer has ordered online, made a reservation, or planned an event, the platform will automatically send well-timed emails encouraging them to do it again. Email Campaigns: Restaurants are able to create custom email campaigns like newsletters and send to pre-built or custom-segmented customer lists.

Restaurants are able to create custom email campaigns like newsletters and send to pre-built or custom-segmented customer lists. SMS Marketing Automated SMS: After a customer has ordered online, made a reservation, or planned an event, the platform will automatically send well-timed texts encouraging them to do it again. SMS Campaigns: Restaurants are able to create custom campaigns with promotions and other updates and send to pre-built or custom-segmented customer lists.

Loyalty Programs: Restaurants are able to keep customers coming back by offering rewards and incentives based on the number of orders placed or amount of money spent.

As restaurants today face numerous challenges, the BentoBox Marketing & Commerce Platform enables restaurants to stand out, sell, engage more diners, and operate more efficiently. As a champion of restaurants and the hospitality industry, BentoBox is providing restaurants with technology that will create better guest experiences, better operator experiences, and faster growth.

For additional information on the BentoBox Marketing & Commerce Platform, visit getbento.com/blog/krystle-mobayeni-2024/ or contact [email protected] .

About BentoBox

BentoBox, a Fiserv Company and the Official Restaurant Technology Partner of the James Beard Foundation (JBF), empowers thousands of restaurants to deliver on their mission of hospitality. With the BentoBox Marketing & Commerce Platform, restaurants are able to unify their technology into an all-in-one commerce engine that delivers a seamless guest experience, a better operator experience and sustainable growth. The platform enables restaurants to build their online presence, diversify revenue, engage with diners and increase operational efficiency through websites, ordering, reservations, marketing tools and more. BentoBox is part of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI).

