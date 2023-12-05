BentoBox's 2023 Restaurant Trend Report Reveals Increase in Restaurant Spending Across the U.S., with Over 10,000 Restaurants Opening to Meet Demand

News provided by

BentoBox

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

BentoBox's annual report also includes findings on restaurant employment, benefits, reservations and gift cards among others.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BentoBox, the Official Restaurant Technology Partner of the James Beard Foundation (JBF), today announced its 2023 Restaurant Trend Report, a data-forward look at the seven trends that defined the industry this year.

With the problems that defined the previous year evening out, including high inflation and labor shortages, the Restaurant Trend Report breaks down how the industry has bounced back and what we can expect in 2024.

Here are the year's leading trends:

1. Restaurant spending and openings grew: Diners spent more on restaurants this year, and many restaurants opened to meet the increased demand.

    • Diners spent about 7% more on restaurants this year, with an average check total of $22.46.
    • 10,608 restaurants opened across the US, about 6% more than in 2022.
    • Florida led with the most restaurant openings, with 1,256 across the state–almost 9% more than in 2022. California had the largest YOY growth, with 930 openings–almost 15% more than last year.

2. Employment finally surpassed pre-pandemic numbers: September 2023 marked the first time in 3 1/2 years that U.S. bars & restaurants returned to and surpassed pre-pandemic levels of employment.

    • In September this year, there were 12.37 million active restaurant jobs, surpassing 12.34 million in February 2020.

3. Restaurants are prioritizing benefits: Job listings on restaurant websites reflected the restaurant industry's awareness of the demands made by their workforce.

    • Growth of specific terms in job listings on restaurant websites:
      • 386% increase in "PTO"
      • 175% increase in "paid vacation"
      • 100% increase in "health care"
      • 53% increase in "mental health"
    • Looking ahead to 2024, more restaurants will start to advertise as great places to work.

4. Diners prefer walk-ins to reservations: Diners were more spontaneous and made more plans to meet up and walk into restaurants.

    • Walk-in parties accounted for almost three-quarters of restaurant tables and were twice as common as reservations.
    • Nearly three-quarters (71%) of all reservations were made on mobile.
    • 18 hours was the average lead time for reservations.

5. Gift cards are more popular and more personal than ever: The average value of gift cards is $132.25, up 4% from 2022. 53% of people are now redeeming the cards, up 13% from 2022.

    • 2 out of 3 gift cards were bought to commemorate a special occasion and 87% featured a written note.
    • 83% of gift card notes were personal in nature. Nearly half featured the word "love" and 29% of them featured the word "Christmas." Heartfelt notes were six times as common as lighthearted notes.

Visit https://www.getbento.com/trend-report/2023/ to access the full report and read about emerging trends to watch for in 2024 including A.I., automation, brand collaborations and more. For additional information on BentoBox's 2023 Restaurant Trend Report, please contact [email protected].

About BentoBox

BentoBox, the Official Restaurant Technology Partner of the James Beard Foundation, empowers thousands of restaurants to deliver on their mission of hospitality. With the BentoBox Marketing & Commerce Platform, restaurants are able to unify their technology into an all-in-one commerce engine that delivers a seamless guest experience, a better operator experience and sustainable growth. The platform enables restaurants to build their online presence, diversify revenue, engage with diners and increase operational efficiency through websites, ordering, reservations, marketing tools and more. BentoBox is part of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI).

SOURCE BentoBox

Also from this source

BentoBox Celebrates its Second National Restaurant Workers Day, Unveiling a Partnership with Renowned Pastry Chef Caroline Schiff, a State of Tipping Report, James Beard Foundation Grant Recipients, and More

BentoBox, the Official Restaurant Technology Partner of the James Beard Foundation (JBF), today announced its second annual National Restaurant...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.