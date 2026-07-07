Benton REA Selects Landis+Gyr for Grid Edge Technology Solutions

The utility is deploying Landis+Gyr's next-generation Revelo® platform with a hybrid Gridstream® Connect network to enhance reliability, enable demand flexibility and provide real-time grid visibility for improved management and member engagement

ATLANTA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND), a global energy technology leader driving intelligent innovation across the grid, announced an agreement with Benton Rural Electric Association (Benton REA) to deploy grid-edge sensing technology for AMI and energy management.

Based in West Richland, WA, Benton REA delivers electric service to about 17,000 member accounts in the southeastern part of the state. The utility is deploying Revelo grid sensors and a network combining Gridstream RF Mesh IP and Cellular communications to economically reach remote services.

"Our primary goal is ensuring we can maintain reliability, manage costs and provide flexible demand management options for our members," said Aaron Welling, Lead Project Manager at Benton REA. "The Revelo platform expands our options with sensing capabilities that support load disaggregation, smart switching and power quality applications to improve system planning and maintenance."

Technology Enabling Demand Flexibility

With new loads coming online, such as EV charging, as well as agricultural irrigation loads to manage, Benton REA will be utilizing high-resolution data to proactively identify and balance heavy appliance loads on the distribution system. This will help the utility pinpoint where and when demand is increasing, address potential grid constraints and support more reliable, cost-effective power delivery as energy use continues to evolve.

The hybrid network options from Landis+Gyr also provide coverage in mountainous and remote areas with an omni-carrier cellular endpoint that ensures connectivity to the best available cellular network.

"Rural utilities are being asked to manage increasingly complex demands on the grid while maintaining the reliability and affordability their members depend on," said Mark Ortega, Director of Distribution Sales at Landis+Gyr. "By combining advanced sensing, grid-edge intelligence and flexible communications, Benton REA is building a stronger foundation for managing growth, improving visibility and making more informed operational decisions."

Landis+Gyr's Revelo platform combines advanced metering with grid sensing capabilities, giving utilities better visibility into energy usage, load behavior and emerging issues at the edge of the grid. Using high-resolution waveform data and edge computing, Revelo can analyze activity on both sides of the service connection to help utilities identify loads and anomalies, manage growing demand from EV chargers, heat pumps and other new loads, and improve reliability and system planning. Revelo also supports flexible communications options, including RF Mesh IP, Wi-SUN protocol, omni-carrier cellular and private LTE networks.

About Benton REA

Benton REA is a member-owned electric cooperative headquartered in West Richland, Washington. The cooperative serves more than 12,500 members across Benton, Yakima, and Lewis counties, providing electric service to more than 16,900 active meters through 1,835 miles of line. As a rural electric cooperative serving a 620-square-mile territory, Benton REA is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and affordable electricity to the members and communities it serves. The cooperative receives 100 percent of its wholesale power from the Bonneville Power Administration, with approximately 88 percent of its power supply coming from carbon-free resources, primarily hydropower. For nearly nine decades, Benton REA has remained focused on serving its members with reliable electric service, cooperative values, and thoughtful investments in the future of its system and communities.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data and decisions across the grid. Our mission is to accelerate the energy evolution through purposeful innovation and trusted partnerships. Trusted by more than 2,000 utilities worldwide, we transform traditional infrastructure into intelligent, networked systems that provide real-time grid visibility and control. With these insights, electric, gas and water utilities can anticipate demand, optimize operations and deliver energy that is more reliable, resilient, accessible, safe and sustainable. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

SOURCE Landis+Gyr